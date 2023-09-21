Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Ready to On-Board New Supporters in September while Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaching Crucial Milestones

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for the crypto market, with bulls and bears taking their turns. As a result, two top cryptos, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have been navigating critical support levels.

Meanwhile, Kangamoon (KANG) is gaining traction among crypto enthusiasts.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims $0.06 Level

The crypto market, which includes Dogecoin (DOGE) started September on a bearish note. As a result, the price of Dogecoin fell below the critical $0.0600 support level to mark its lowest price in over a year.

However, DOGE is now back in bullish territory, increasing by 3% on September 12 to recover the $0.0600 support level. This level is critical as it would have seen the Dogecoin price drop to as low as $0.0550 before finding any form of support.

The bounce at this level has pushed the price of DOGE to the $0.06165 level.

Solana (SOL) Reaches Major Resistance

Like Dogecoin, the price of Solana (SOL) has suffered significant declines in the bearish market. As a result, the SOL price dropped as low as $17.5. Despite its recent performance, the Solana coin is one of the best-performing cryptos of 2023, increasing by more than 100%.

Although 2023 has been a significantly bullish year for SOL, the altcoin has been trading in a range for the most part. Since touching $30 in February, Solana has made several attempts to reclaim the resistance level but failed each time.

Kangamoon (KANG) Unlocks New Opportunities

While most of the market has been stuck in consolidation, Kangamoon has piqued the interest of investors for the fourth quarter of 2023. Kangamoon (KANG) seeks to add utility to the meme coin space.

Kangamoon introduces thrilling boxing gameplay in a virtual world where players will take on the role of Kangamoon, a spirited kangaroo with a passion for the sport. As a play-to-earn (P2E) game, players will earn rewards for participating in fights and tournaments within the virtual world.

As they develop their avatars, players will be able to become the pound-for-pound kings of the metaverse.

KANG tokens are available in its first presale stage where it trades at $0.005 per token.

