Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in February, 2024 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Accelerates

article image
Guest Author
Kangamoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 14:05
Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in February, 2024 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Accelerates
Contents
Shiba Inu is becoming one of the most popular DeFi projects. Having released a dedicated SHIB magazine and a layer-2 scalability platform in the last year, experts believe Shiba Inu could surge in 2024.

KangaMoon is a rapidly growing project that is quickly building an engaging DeFi community of meme enthusiasts and crypto investors. 

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Is Shiba Inu the crypto to watch in 2024?

According to crypto analysts, Shiba Inu could be one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2024. Over the past year, Shiba Inu developers have released several features to grow the SHIB ecosystem. 

This started with the release of a Shiba Inu magazine. This magazine focuses on SHIB developments and has helped create a sense of community throughout the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The most notable development for Shiba Inu was the release of Shibarium. Since its release, Shibarium has been used to register over 1.3 million unique wallet addresses, and has processed over 350 million transactions. As Shibarium continues to grow in popularity, experts predict that Shiba Inu could surge.

Presently, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 5.69% over the last week. SHIB is trading at $0.000009413, and its daily trading volume is up by 55%. This increase in trading volume is linked to several Shiba Inu whale transactions, which increased SHIB inputs by 2,595% over the weekend. 

KangaMoon (KANG) pre-sale unlocks new opportunities

KangaMoon (KANG) has made headlines this week for its unique approach to DeFi. It looks to combine the best elements of social-fi and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming to create an ecosystem like no other. 

This focus on social elements has already started during the KangaMoon presale. During its presale, investors can earn rewards for promoting the KangaMoon community and features to help the project go viral. This is just one of many social-fi features that will be used to help KangaMoon create a bustling community of meme and crypto enthusiasts. 

Investors who are part of the KangaMoon ecosystem will be able to participate in weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges to earn rewards. They will also be able to compete in the KangaMoon P2E game, which will offer unique battle and tournament game modes for additional rewards. 

KangaMoon’s utility token, $KANG, will play a critical role within the KangaMoon ecosystem. It is currently selling for just $0.005 during the KangaMoon presale. 

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

#KangaMoon
