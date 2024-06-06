KangaMoon Aims At SocialFi Sector, Bullish Toncoin Prediction As it Reaches ATH, Solana At An Uptrend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin (TON) is at an uptrend, especially as it reached a new all-time high point at $7.76, which has propelled analyst and trader enthusiasm. Moreover, Solana (SOL) is also rapidly rising in value, which could propel it to new heights. Meanwhile, KangaMoon is aiming for a further growth, capturing SocialFi markets.

Solana crypto to spike following ecosystem growth

Solana (SOL) is at an uptrend especially as there are numerous efforts towards the expansion of its ecosystem. Recently, the Solana ecosystem has experienced an uptrend, as the Superteam Earn program has incentivized over 20,000 builders and creators through various earning opportunities. The Solana crypto could experience more utility as a result, as more projects are pushed in.

As for the Solana price performance, it's up 14% in the past week as it reached $173.95 at its highest level, just barely missing the $180 mark. If it does pass this price barrier, its poised for far more growth, as according to the Solana price prediction it can end 2024 at $264.43.

Toncoin price reaches new all-time high – Can it go higher?

Toncoin (TON) reached a new all-time high at $7.76. Then, major analysts on X (Twitter) began projecting much broader gains for the Toncoin crypto even in the short term. First, Ton Gems Calls , a profile with over 38,300 followers noted that they are 100% sure that it could explode in a few days.

Additionally, Rose Premium Signals with over 51,300 followers noted how the Toncoin price could experience a breakout to $10 or even $13 in the upcoming trading sessions. As a result, sentiment is bullish on its future, but according to the Toncoin price prediction as seen from the perspective of the on-chart performance, it can end 2024 at $10.26, positioning it as one of the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

KangaMoon (KANG) introduces elements with Social-Fi and P2E

KangaMoon ( KANG ) introduces strategic innovation, propelled by the Social-Fi features and Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements. The presale has surpassed numerous important thersholds. This surge is fueled by a rapidly growing user base.

On top of KangaMoon, anyone can create a character, engage in battles and tournaments, and get rewarded in the form of KANG tokens. Moreover, the Social-Fi elements encourage users to participate on various social media posts, as the most active members also get rewarded with the token. This innovative incentivization system can foster organic growth and provide long-term value.

So far, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko have listed KANG for price tracking, but it will also get listed on the BitMart exchange.

