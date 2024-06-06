Advertisement
AD

    KangaMoon Aims At SocialFi Sector, Bullish Toncoin Prediction As it Reaches ATH, Solana At An Uptrend

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon introduces Social-Fi and P2E elements
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 13:00
    KangaMoon Aims At SocialFi Sector, Bullish Toncoin Prediction As it Reaches ATH, Solana At An Uptrend
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Toncoin (TON) is at an uptrend, especially as it reached a new all-time high point at $7.76, which has propelled analyst and trader enthusiasm. Moreover, Solana (SOL) is also rapidly rising in value, which could propel it to new heights. Meanwhile, KangaMoon is aiming for a further growth, capturing SocialFi markets. 

    Solana crypto to spike following ecosystem growth

    Solana (SOL) is at an uptrend especially as there are numerous efforts towards the expansion of its ecosystem. Recently, the Solana ecosystem has experienced an uptrend, as the Superteam Earn program has incentivized over 20,000 builders and creators through various earning opportunities. The Solana crypto could experience more utility as a result, as more projects are pushed in.

    As for the Solana price performance, it's up 14% in the past week as it reached $173.95 at its highest level, just barely missing the $180 mark. If it does pass this price barrier, its poised for far more growth, as according to the Solana price prediction it can end 2024 at $264.43.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    $1.5 Billion in AUM, Major Trends for 2024-2025 and Market-Making Across Three Bull Runs: Interview With CLS Global CEO Filipp Veselov
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant

    Toncoin price reaches new all-time high – Can it go higher?

    Toncoin (TON) reached a new all-time high at $7.76. Then, major analysts on X (Twitter) began projecting much broader gains for the Toncoin crypto even in the short term. First, Ton Gems Calls, a profile with over 38,300 followers noted that they are 100% sure that it could explode in a few days. 

    Additionally, Rose Premium Signals with over 51,300 followers noted how the Toncoin price could experience a breakout to $10 or even $13 in the upcoming trading sessions. As a result, sentiment is bullish on its future, but according to the Toncoin price prediction as seen from the perspective of the on-chart performance, it can end 2024 at $10.26, positioning it as one of the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

    KangaMoon (KANG) introduces elements with Social-Fi and P2E

    KangaMoon (KANG) introduces strategic innovation, propelled by the Social-Fi features and Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements. The presale has surpassed numerous important thersholds. This surge is fueled by a rapidly growing user base.

    On top of KangaMoon, anyone can create a character, engage in battles and tournaments, and get rewarded in the form of KANG tokens. Moreover, the Social-Fi elements encourage users to participate on various social media posts, as the most active members also get rewarded with the token. This innovative incentivization system can foster organic growth and provide long-term value.

    So far, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko have listed KANG for price tracking, but it will also get listed on the BitMart exchange. 

    Join KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today:

    Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

    Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:36
    Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:36
    This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:36
    50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Warden Protocol Unveils Genesis Campaign Dashboard to Boost Community Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD