UAE Boasts $706 Million in Bitcoin But Doesn't Buy — Why?

UAE has joined the long list of nations stacking up on Bitcoin, but its Bitcoin accumulation is based on its sophisticated infrastructural capabilities, according to recent data shared by Arkham Intelligence Firm.

The data reveals that the UAE Royal Group’s Citadel Mining has accumulated a massive amount of Bitcoin in an unusual way and now holds over 6,300 BTC worth over $706 million.

UAE stuns with infrastructural BTC bets

While countries holding large amounts of BTC are known to acquire their assets via purchases or legal dealings, the UAE has stirred reactions across the crypto community as reports revealed its massive Bitcoin holdings were primarily accumulated through direct mining operations.

Notably, the UAE Royal Group owns a large share of Citadel Mining, and it has continued to scoop up the world’s leading crypto through block rewards.

With the Bitcoin ecosystem consistently making waves since its halving in 2024, the UAE has seen its Bitcoin stash grow significantly. Following the event, recent daily transfers of around 2 BTC in rewards have been traced to mining pools like Foundry Digital, and the rewards have been sent directly to Citadel’s mining wallets, boosting the country’s BTC holdings.

Nonetheless, with its incredible ability to generate Bitcoin through mining, the UAE has become one of the richest countries with the largest Bitcoin stash without having to spend a dime of its funds to purchase the asset.

UAE joins leading Bitcoin holding countries

Apart from institutions and retailers, the crypto industry has also spotted increasing demand for Bitcoin among countries as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continues to gain mainstream appeal.

Joining the Bitcoin bandwagon is increasingly becoming a global trend since Bitcoin’s explosive growth witnessed in 2024. While the asset has become the center of attention among institutions, governments are increasingly weighing its value as a strategic reserve asset.

While the United States is known as the largest Bitcoin holding country with around 200,000 BTC in its portfolio, the UAE has also joined the list, as its holding is expected to continue doubling as more BTC gets mined.

Following this trend, Bitcoin’s adoption is gradually shifting from retail investors to major corporations amid surging interest from large holders.