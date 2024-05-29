Advertisement
AD

    'Just Stake SOL' Says Analyst Chris Burniske, Commenting on Solana Backlash

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana veterans are unphased by most recent wave of meme tokens created by celebrities
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 13:41
    'Just Stake SOL' Says Analyst Chris Burniske, Commenting on Solana Backlash
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Solana community is clearly in the midst of a cultural shock as numerous celebrities are entering the space with meme token launches, which creates an unseen case for the space. Caitlyn Jenner, Iggy Azalea and more celebrities launched numerous tokens, some of which have already plummeted substantially, bringing losses to investors, which clearly disappoints the majority of the Solana community.

    Advertisement

    Through all this, we have three words, according to analyst Chris Burniske: "Just stake SOL." Burniske, in his latest X post, gave clear articulation of his disinterest in celebrity coins, claiming that his interest is in the social dynamics at work, and what this means for the cryptocurrency space and broader society. Burniske's position reflects a consensus among cryptocurrency veterans, who are moving towards fundamental value as opposed to simply a speculative frenzy.

    Burniske’s thoughts were accompanied by some questions from followers, one of which was directly related to the private and censorship-resistant store of value and medium of exchange, which have not found social meaning yet. Burniske replied to this by stating that blockchains, by having the financial incentives embedded, will distill assets in their purest form of value. This process, although unattractive for being glaring in its transparency, will bring the true value and character of these assets into the limelight.

    Danger of meme tokens

    The fact that the meme tokens collapsed in price all of a sudden is a clear example of the dangers of such investing when based more on celebrity endorsements than real technological support or community backing.

    HOT Stories
    60,000 ETH Suddenly Bought on Binance Before ETH Suspension, Community Stunned
    60,000 ETH Suddenly Bought on Binance Before ETH Suspension, Community Stunned
    $8 Billion of Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    'We'd All Be Rich': Peter Schiff Delivers Unexpected Bitcoin Prediction
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Cardano (ADA) by Market Cap

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 09:57
    8.3 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Eyes Erasing One Zero
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The advice by Burniske to stake SOL really hits and appeals to a group of people who deeply believe in the underlying technology and ecosystem of Solana in the long run.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Shares Winning Strategy for Using X Platform
    May 29, 2024 - 13:36
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Winning Strategy for Using X Platform
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano Founder Hails Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    May 29, 2024 - 13:36
    Cardano Founder Hails Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Eyes Historic Milestone Amid 6% Trading Volume Boom
    May 29, 2024 - 13:36
    XRP Eyes Historic Milestone Amid 6% Trading Volume Boom
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing GigaPips by Avenix Fzco: The Cutting-Edge Forex Robot for Modern Traders
    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO International 2024
    Viral Meme Coin, Memeinator, Lists On Exchanges After Raising $7.7M
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Just Stake SOL' Says Analyst Chris Burniske, Commenting on Solana Backlash
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Winning Strategy for Using X Platform
    Cardano Founder Hails Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD