Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can next week become bullish for Solana (SOL)?
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 15:10
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears keep controlling the situation on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.61% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 2.47%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support of $162.23 and the resistance of $166.94.

    Related
    Sat, 05/25/2024 - 14:13
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of the support of $162.50. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a chance of a more profound decline to $160 and below.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. In this case, traders are likely to see a test of the $150-$160 range next week.

    SOL is trading at $164.11 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image XRP Will Disappoint Bulls in June If XRP Price History Comes True
    2024/05/26 15:05
    XRP Will Disappoint Bulls in June If XRP Price History Comes True
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP on Verge of Breakout? Key Resistance Level Revealed
    2024/05/26 15:05
    XRP on Verge of Breakout? Key Resistance Level Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Whales Disappear After DOGE Meme Dog Kabosu's Passing
    2024/05/26 15:05
    Dogecoin Whales Disappear After DOGE Meme Dog Kabosu's Passing
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Caldera launches Guardian Nodes, creating a new path for teams to raise funds and decentralize their network
    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 26
    XRP Will Disappoint Bulls in June If XRP Price History Comes True
    XRP on Verge of Breakout? Key Resistance Level Revealed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD