Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.61% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 2.47%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support of $162.23 and the resistance of $166.94.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of the support of $162.50. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a chance of a more profound decline to $160 and below.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. In this case, traders are likely to see a test of the $150-$160 range next week.

SOL is trading at $164.11 at press time.