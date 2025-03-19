Advertisement
    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 8:45
    Charles Hoskinson defends creator of Bitcoin, following unexpected criticism
    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has once again provoked debate in the community with a short but significant statement about Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious man behind Bitcoin. In response to a post that implied Nakamoto had neglected Bitcoin for years, Hoskinson brushed the criticism aside with the aforementioned statement

    Crypto enthusiasts are divided over this response; some believe that Satoshi intended for Bitcoin to be decentralized, while others contend that the lack of a creator has slowed innovation in comparison to other blockchain ecosystems. A prominent figure in the blockchain space, Hoskinson was a cofounder of Ethereum before starting Cardano. He has frequently shared his opinions about the shortcomings of Bitcoin.

    Nevertheless, his most recent remarks demonstrate some regard for the history of Bitcoin and its unidentified creator. His support of Nakamoto is consistent with the idea that Bitcoin was intended to operate without interference from any central authority, including its own creator. Even though the founder of Cardano is in the news, ADA is sending conflicting signals to the market.

    The current price is in an ascending triangle pattern, indicating a slow but steady trend hovering around $0.71. A possible breakout is indicated by this setup, but there may be difficulties due to the strong resistance levels at $0.77 and $0.80. Additionally, Cardano has been having difficulty recovering from its prior highs, as evidenced by declining trading volumes in recent weeks.

    The asset is still above the 200-day moving average, though, which gives long-term holders some support. While a decline below $0.68 might lead to more downside momentum, a clear move above $0.80 could pave the way for a more bullish continuation. Hoskinson's defense of Nakamoto comes at a time when Bitcoin is still the most popular cryptocurrency, but newer blockchain initiatives like Cardano still provide alternatives with distinct smart contract features and consensus mechanisms. 

    The question of whether Nakamoto's absence has impeded Bitcoin's development or guaranteed its decentralization may never be resolved, but one thing is certain: Satoshi is still regarded as a legend, and his impact on the cryptocurrency community cannot be denied.

