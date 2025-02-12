Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan Reports Bitcoin Exposure

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 18:52
    Advertisement
    JPMorgan Reports Bitcoin Exposure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Banking behemoth JPMorgan has revealed some Bitcoin exposure in its recent 13F filing. 

    Advertisement

    The exposure is estimated to be at just roughly $500,000, but it can still be viewed as a positive development for institutional Bitcoin adoption given how hostile JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is toward Bitcoin. 

    As reported by U.Today, Dimon said that he did not feel "great" about the leading cryptocurrency during his January interview with CBC. The banking boss pointed to some illicit use cases that are associated with the leading cryptocurrency, including money laundering. 

    HOT Stories
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future

    Even though Dimon remains a staunch critic of Bitcoin, his rhetoric has still seemingly softened over the past few years. Back in 2017, he went as far as calling Bitcoin "a fraud" while also claiming that he would fire anyone who would dare to trade it. 

    Advertisement

    Dimon has repeatedly drawn parallels between Bitcoin and cigarettes: while he himself does not approve of the cryptocurrencies, he does not believe that the bank's clients should be prevented from buying it since they are adults

    Back in 2021, the bank rolled out access to several cryptocurrency funds. This was viewed as a substantial endorsement of the industry.   

    JPMorgan initially disclosed its spot ETF holdings last May. 

    The bank acts as an authorized participant for several ETF issuers, meaning that it assists issues with the creation and redemption of shares. 

    As reported by U.Today, Goldman Sachs has revealed that it has a whopping $2.3 billion in Bitcoin exposure. 

    #Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:46
    Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive in 247,000 BTC, Says VanEck's Sigel
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 16:41
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    JPMorgan Reports Bitcoin Exposure
    Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive in 247,000 BTC, Says VanEck's Sigel
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD