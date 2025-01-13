Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan CEO Doesn’t Feel Great About Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Jamie Dimon remains a staunch Bitcoin skeptic
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 5:53
    A
    A
    A
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn’t Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has not warmed up to Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency is experiencing broader institutional acceptance. 

    Advertisement

    During a recent interview with CBS, the influential banker said that he did not feel "great" about Bitcoin, insisting that the cryptocurrency actually has no intrinsic value. 

    Moreover, he mentioned that Bitcoin is being used heavily for money laundering and other criminal activities. 

    HOT Stories
    JPMorgan CEO Doesn’t Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    SHIB Burns Jump 300% but SHIB Army Demands Much Bigger Burns

    The prominent banker is one of longtime Bitcoin critics who remain skeptical of Bitcoin despite its wider institutionalization. Back in 2017, Dimon said that he would fire any JPMorgan trader who would touch Bitcoin, calling the cryptocurrency "a fraud." Last year, he said that his personal advice was not to get involved with Bitcoin

    Advertisement

    Dimon has once again compared Bitcoin to smoking: while he believes that people should have the ability to buy it, he does not view this as a prudent decision. 

    Despite Dimon's personal JPMorgan launched an in-house Bitcoin fund in 2021. Last year, the bank also revealed minor exposure to Bitcoin ETFs.   

    It seems unlikely that Dimon is going to embrace cryptocurrency as the CEO of JPMorgan. 

    The 68-year-old billionaire, who has been at the helm of the largest US bank for roughly two decades, has also hinted at his retirement plans during the interview. Dimon said that he would likely remain as the bank's chairman after leaving his CEO role. 

    For now, it is not clear who is going to spearhead JPMorgan after Dimon's departure. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Jamie Dimon #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 13, 2025 - 0:01
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 12, 2025 - 18:44
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    JPMorgan CEO Doesn’t Feel Great About Bitcoin
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD