Advertisement
AD

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Don't Get Involved with Bitcoin

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon issued a stark warning on Bitcoin, urging caution among potential investors
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 12:43
JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Don't Get Involved with Bitcoin
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

During a recent interview with CNBC, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon advised against getting involved with Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency.   

"I defend your right to do Bitcoin...It's OK. I don't want to tell you what to do. My personal advice is don't get involved."

The JPMorgan boss also said that this is the last time that he was going to discuss the controversial asset on CNBC.   

Blockchain, not Bitcoin

Dimon says that if a cryptocurrency has an embedded smart contract in it, it could have value. He has endorsed the idea of tokenization with real-life use cases like real estate.

"There are cryptocurrencies that do something, that might have value. And then there's one that does nothing, I call it pet rock. The Bitcoin, or something like that." 

Related
Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin (BTC) Price Warning

The JPMorgan boss has also embraced the idea of blockchain, the technology underpinning the largest cryptocurrency.  

"Blockchain is real. It's a technology. We use it...It's efficient. "

However, Dimon claims that Bitcoin is mostly used for fraud and money laundering. "That is the use case. Everything else is people trading among themselves," he added. 

Calling for a crypto ban 

Dimon has long been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies. His skepticism dates back to at least 2017 when he famously called Bitcoin a "fraud" and predicted its eventual demise. 

Dimon's criticism of cryptocurrencies has been based on concerns about their lack of regulation, potential for illicit activities, and extreme price volatility.

Despite the growing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin, Dimon's stance has not softened. As reported by U.Today, he suggested that the government should go as far as banning Bitcoin during a recent Senate hearing.   

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News #Jamie Dimon #Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Top Trader Henrik Zeberg's Ultra Bullish Solana (SOL) Prediction Confirmed by Analyst
2024/01/17 12:58
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg's Ultra Bullish Solana (SOL) Prediction Confirmed by Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch
2024/01/17 12:58
Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
2024/01/17 12:58
Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CoinbarPay Introduces Its Branded Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN, Revolutionizing Web3 Retail Adoption
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy for Killer Whales Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Top Trader Henrik Zeberg's Ultra Bullish Solana (SOL) Prediction Confirmed by Analyst
JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Don't Get Involved with Bitcoin
Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch
Show all