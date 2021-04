CoinDesk has reported that JP Morgan giant prepared to launch its first Bitcoin fund for customers

Sources have told CoinDesk that the JP Morgan Chase banking giant spearheaded by Bitcoin critic Jamie Dimon may launch its first Bitcoin fund for wealthy clients as early as this summer.

The custody provider for the BTC fund will be the institutional NYDIG platform. If JP Morgan accomplishes this, it will be the largest U.S.-based bank to start working with Bitcoin as an official asset.