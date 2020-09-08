John McAfee's Tesla Shilling Wasted as Tesla Shares Plunge 13%

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 14:56
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Tesla shares are in decline along with Apple, Boeing and other tech stocks; meanwhile, McAfee has been shilling Elon Musk's upcoming Tesla announcement due on Sept. 22
John McAfee's Tesla Shilling Wasted as Tesla Shares Plunge 13%
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Bloomberg has reported that shares of the renowned e-car producer Tesla have plunged 13 percent after General Motors voiced its purchase of a $2 bln stake in Nikola Corp, the startup that will start producing electric Badger pickup trucks.

Over the weekend, famous crypto promoter John McAfee hinted to the public that he was in the know regarding a sensational announcement Elon Musk is going to make on Battery Day (Sept. 22), but he would prefer that the community hears it all from Elon.

Tesla shares fall, but Nikola and GM stocks rise

Tesla's shares have been decreasing in price, along with other major tech companies and the Nasdaq Composite index, which is heavily focused on tech firms.

While Bloomberg says Musk's company's shares fell 13 percent, TechCrunch names a bigger figure17 percentalong with Nasdaq Composite losing 2.5 percent on the stock market.

In the first place, the fall of Tesla's shares was caused by the e-car maker failing to enter the S&P 500 Indexcontrary to what the market and Tesla were expecting.

Recently, however, Tesla shares skyrocketed past the $2,000 mark, so the decision on the S&P 500 was somewhat surprising for the market.

Related Ripple Partners ACI Worldwide and Currencycloud Ink New Big Deals In Canada and India
Related
Ripple Partners ACI Worldwide and Currencycloud Ink New Big Deals In Canada and India

John McAfee's tweets do not work for the stock market

As reported by U.Today over the weekend, John McAfee, crypto baron and former Bitcoin preacher, published a tweet that praised Elon Musk's approaching announcement that will change the car industry.

The announcement is expected to be about how Tesla will unveil a "core structural design change for how cars are made."

McAfee hinted that he knows what Musk is going to say on Battery Day but was not in a rush to reveal the secret, leaving it to Elon himself.

McAfee tweeted:

I don't want to steal all his thunder. He will explain:)

If back in 2018, McAfee's tweets were powerful enough to change the direction of coin prices, it seems that they are powerless to affect the stock market now with giants like Tesla making moves.

#John McAfee#Elon Musk
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase
Latest Cryptocurrency News
17 minutes ago

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase

Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019 Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019

Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services

Alex Dovbnya

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 16:00
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple partner TPBank speeds up its digital transformation after joining forces with Backbase
Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Tien Phong Commercial, a Vietnamese bank that joined RippleNet back in 2019, has shared the results of its partnership with fintech software provider Backbase to speed up its digital transformation.

By using Backbase's services, TPBank has now completed the transformation of its internet and banking system in less than a year, while migrating 3 mln of its clients to the revamped platform.

Reclaiming its digital destiny

In a statement, TPBank CEO Nguyen Hung claims that the partnership enables them to "navigate" their ambitious digitization roadmap. Hung highlights the importance of innovation when it comes to staying ahead of the curve:

Backbase’s global expertise and extensive range of solutions has allowed TPBank to successfully navigate our digital transformation road map and accelerate the development of our digital banking products services for the next 5 to 10 years. Our digital innovation journey that is being undertaken with Backbase has placed the people at the centre of our digital investment, with technology being the critical driver in transforming our bank and ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in the next digital banking revolution.

Backbase's Riddhi Dutta says that legacy institutions are no longer capable of addressing their customers' demands due to outdated infrastructure.

Most core systems are inflexible and expensive, which is why banks choose to implement digital-first banking solutions to stay competitive.

Now more so than ever, banks need to respond swiftly to greater customer expectations while implementing digital transformation with minimal disruptions to remain competitive in the current marketplace by implementing more efficient business models and delivering superior value to its customers.

Related Ripple Partner Flare Wants to Bring Together XRP and Ethereum Ecosystems
Related
Ripple Partner Flare Wants to Bring Together XRP and Ethereum Ecosystems

Vietnamese workers in Japan

After loosening its immigration policy, Japan started welcoming plenty of Vietnamese workers who send money back home.

TPBank became a member of RippleNet to make cross-border payments more efficient with the help of the blockchain technology, according to Hung.

By joining RippleNet, remittance transactions from abroad to TPBank will be faster, while ensuring safety and transparency, cash flows will still be legally transferred via foreign banks to Vietnam.

#Ripple News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase
Latest Cryptocurrency News
17 minutes ago

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase

Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019 Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019

Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

Cryptocurrencies Become Revenue Source for Stream-Ripping Services

Alex Dovbnya