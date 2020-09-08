Original article based on tweet

Ripple Partners ACI Worldwide and Currencycloud Ink New Big Deals In Canada and India

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 13:32
Yuri Molchan
Ripple partners ACI and Currencycloud are expanding via striking new deals with the biggest bank in India and Dunbridge Financial to improve their payments solutions
Ripple Partners ACI Worldwide and Currencycloud Ink New Big Deals In Canada and India
According to Business Wire, Ripple partner ACI Worldwide is helping the State Bank of India to upgrade its payment switching system.

Meanwhile, another partner of the Ripple giant, Currencycloud, has teamed up with Canadian payments firm Dunbridge Financial to allow clients of the latter to hold thirty currencies in e-wallets and exchange payments with more than 180 countries.

ACI helps India's biggest bank upgrade its ATM network

Business Wire has published an article stating that Nasdaq-traded ACI Worldwide, a major provider of software and solutions for digital payments in real time, has struck a partnership deal with the State Bank of India (SBI)the biggest bank in India's public center.

ACI has helped the bank to upgrade and expand its payment switching system by means of ACI's Retail Payments solution.

It has modernized the infrastructure SBI uses for its ATM network and PoS (point-of-sale). Over 440 mln customers have accounts in its 22,000 branches around the country.

Apart from that, the bank has branches in more than 30 countries globally. The ATM network consists of almost 60,000 cash machines, all part of the bank's payments switching system, as well as its PoS and eCommerce channels.

To help the bank upgrade and expand, ACI is employing its Retail Payments solution. Thanks to this solution, SBI's ATMs will be able to acquire the cards of such giants as Visa, MasterCard and RuPay and manage ATM/PoS authorizations.

After the upgrade, the volume of transactions processed has risen to more than 30 mln per day.

Currencycloud teams up with Dunbridge Financial

An article published by another Ripple partner, Currencycloud, says that this major B2B provider of solutions for transnational payments has partnered with Dunbridge Financial, a company dealing with international payments and with headquarters in Toronto.

Thanks to Currencycloud Spark, Dunbridge customers will gain access to over thirty currencies in e-wallets and will be able to wire them to around 180 countries around the world and receive payments from those countries as well.

Dunbridge expects Currencycloud to help its clients manage their FX exposure and transfer funds more cheaply than before, with pricing being totally transparent.

Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple partner TPBank speeds up its digital transformation after joining forces with Backbase
Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase
Tien Phong Commercial, a Vietnamese bank that joined RippleNet back in 2019, has shared the results of its partnership with fintech software provider Backbase to speed up its digital transformation.

By using Backbase's services, TPBank has now completed the transformation of its internet and banking system in less than a year, while migrating 3 mln of its clients to the revamped platform.

Reclaiming its digital destiny

In a statement, TPBank CEO Nguyen Hung claims that the partnership enables them to "navigate" their ambitious digitization roadmap. Hung highlights the importance of innovation when it comes to staying ahead of the curve:

Backbase’s global expertise and extensive range of solutions has allowed TPBank to successfully navigate our digital transformation road map and accelerate the development of our digital banking products services for the next 5 to 10 years. Our digital innovation journey that is being undertaken with Backbase has placed the people at the centre of our digital investment, with technology being the critical driver in transforming our bank and ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in the next digital banking revolution.

Backbase's Riddhi Dutta says that legacy institutions are no longer capable of addressing their customers' demands due to outdated infrastructure.

Most core systems are inflexible and expensive, which is why banks choose to implement digital-first banking solutions to stay competitive.

Now more so than ever, banks need to respond swiftly to greater customer expectations while implementing digital transformation with minimal disruptions to remain competitive in the current marketplace by implementing more efficient business models and delivering superior value to its customers.

Vietnamese workers in Japan

After loosening its immigration policy, Japan started welcoming plenty of Vietnamese workers who send money back home.

TPBank became a member of RippleNet to make cross-border payments more efficient with the help of the blockchain technology, according to Hung.

By joining RippleNet, remittance transactions from abroad to TPBank will be faster, while ensuring safety and transparency, cash flows will still be legally transferred via foreign banks to Vietnam.

