John Lennon’s Son Explains Why Gene Simmons Tweeting About Bitcoin, ADA Is Good

News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 14:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
Younger son of the legendary John Lennon has been into crypto and now he defends another celebrity musician who has entered the crypto sphere from haters – Gene Simmons
John Lennon’s Son Explains Why Gene Simmons Tweeting About Bitcoin, ADA Is Good
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org

Sean Ono Lennon, son of the legendary Beatles frontman John Lennon, has taken to Twitter to talk crypto again.

This time, the celebrity musician has sided with another legendary music artist, who has been into cryptocurrencies now and is being criticized by some – Gene Simmons, the KISS bass player.

Sean Lennon stands Gene Simmons on crypto

Sean Ono Lennon has tweeted that he is fed up with reading that Gene Simmons becoming a crypto enthusiast is “not a good sign” and from hearing that the KISS cofounder and bass player is allegedly not good enough at business to talk about crypto on Twitter.

To defend his fellow musician, Lennon stated that Simmons is well-known for his business far-sightedness, vision and he has twice the IQ of any of his critics.

Earlier, Sean Lennon spoke positively of Bitcoin, saying in particular that for him BTC was the main source of optimism about humanity and happiness in the context of the 2020 turmoil.

ADA_BTC_Lennon_1
Image via Twitter

Related
Rock Music Super Star Gene Simmons Shares Why He Likes Cardano (ADA) and Hodls It

Gene Simmons keen on Bitcoin, becomes fond of ADA

The KISS frontman has recently revealed that he is into cryptocurrencies and owns not only Bitcoin but also major altcoins, such as XRP and ADA.

On Friday, Simmons tweeted that he had acquired a $300,000 worth of Cardano’s native currency. He explained his attraction to ADA, saying that Cardano was created by one of Ethereum cofounders, Charles Hoskinson.

Simmons did not mention Ethereum in his tweets earlier, though, but his tweet demonstrates that he has respect for the second largest cryptocurrency as well.

He also mentioned that unlike Bitcoin which now costs more than $57,000, ADA is affordable to anyone. In response to this, Twitter users began commenting that you can easily buy BTC in fractions, i.e. Satoshis.

#Bitcoin #Cardano News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Coins Surpass Google
News
02/14/2021 - 18:00

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Coins Surpass Google

Alex Dovbnya
article image 425 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase and Anon Holder While XRP Pushed Back to Top 6 Spot
News
02/16/2021 - 10:17

425 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase and Anon Holder While XRP Pushed Back to Top 6 Spot
Yuri Molchan
article image Ethereum 2.0 Staking Might Become Whale-Dominated, Here's Why
News
02/17/2021 - 12:53

Ethereum 2.0 Staking Might Become Whale-Dominated, Here's Why
Vladislav Sopov