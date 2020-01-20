BTC
-0.34%
8673.24
ETH
0.01%
166.95
LTC
0.33%
57.84
EOS
1.55%
3.667
XRP
-1.27%
0.2326
ADA
4.43%
0.04389
NEO
0.18%
11.26
TRX
0.12%
0.01668
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Joe Rogan: Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Andreas Antonopulos Failed To Convince Me on Crypto

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Joe Rogan, popular American stand-up comedian and TV host, has shared his views on Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. Even Andreas Antonopulos had little luck converting him!

Joe Rogan: Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Andreas Antonopulos Failed To Convince Me on Crypto
Cover image via onlineresize.club
Contents

In a recent episode of his amazing Joe Rogan Experience YouTube podcast, Joe Rogan sat down with Mike Baker, former CIA officer and commercial security specialist. The two discussed the issues of the U.S-Iran tensions, China, privacy and security. 

Letting this thing play out

Talking about Facebook's infamous personal data abuse, Mr. Rogan expressed his concerns about its corporate stablecoin, Libra. Regarding switching to the cryptocurrency sector himself, he demonstrated mixed feelings:

I'm not a non-believer. But I don't invest in it.

Then, Mr. Rogan revealed his discussion with Andreas Antonopulos, the most popular Bitcoin (BTC) advocate. Mr. Rogan described Mr. Antonopulos as a really 'bright guy' who was totally 'all-in' for Bitcoin (BTC) mass adoption.

But even after the conversation with the guru, the problems of cryptocurrency issuance remain unclear for the TV-host. He was left guessing, who can decide whether this or that crypto is legitimate. Afterwards, he decided to let this thing play out while 'sitting back'.

Must Read
Billionaire Ray Dalio on Bitcoin and Stablecoins: Possibly Never - READ MORE

As a brilliant stand-up comedian, Mr. Rogan also mocked the real-world adoption of Bitcoin (BTC):

They kind of predicted it was gonna be just like money quite a few years ago -  and it never really did that. 

Instead of crypto 

Mr. Rogan and his guest agreed that gold is a much better investment and life savings tool than cryptocurrencies. Joe Rogan said that he 'is telling people01 gold forever':

Gold is a weird thing. That's why we invested in this soft shiny metal.

The anchor of the podcast also concluded that gold has everything that people need. By the way, he recommended avoiding wearing it as 'tacky' jewelry. 

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Do you like his podcasts? Tell us in the Comments!

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website