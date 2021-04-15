Joe Biden Supports Janet Yellen's Anti-Crypto Stance

President Joe Biden agrees with Janet Yellen's views on crypto, according to his press secretary

During her Thursday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden defers to the views of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies.



Yellen called on lawmakers to “curtail” the use of crypto during her confirmation hearing in January:

And I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that money laundering doesn't occur through those channels.

As reported by U.Today, she also slammed Bitcoin as “extremely inefficient” due to its CO2 footprint in February.

Last July, Biden tweeted that he didn’t have any BTC after his account was hacked to promote a cryptocurrency giveaway scam.

