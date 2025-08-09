Advertisement
    Is Visa Really Bad for Crypto? Polygon's Bjelic Weighs In

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 13:03
    Role of Visa in crypto has stirred debate in market, with Mihailo Bjelic backing firm
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The ongoing debate about Visa’s merchant fees has drawn the interest of Mihailo Bjelic, one of Polygon’s co-founders. In a post on X, Bjelic has expressed confusion over the labeling of Visa as oppressive in its business approach.

    Bjelic: Visa's merchant fees are competitive, not oppressive

    The Polygon co-founder had to weigh in on the discussion after Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum highlighted Visa’s practice in the financial space. Notably, Buterin pointed out that Visa extracts multiple percentage points from point-of-sale transactions through merchant fees.

    However, Bjelic argues that Visa’s practice only suggests it is leveraging its competitive market power. As such, it might be inaccurate to consider the practice as oppressive or bad for the crypto sector. He maintains that it could be considered extractive, but it is a normal business move.

    Commenting on gaming platforms' fight against the payment giant, Bjelic maintains that two sites decided to remove adult games from their offerings. He considers that a "self-censoring move" to reduce business risk.

    According to Bjelic, such a development might be considered as lawful compliance or brand protection. The Polygon co-founder maintains, it would be unethical to expect Visa or any crypto wallet to support payments for games that promote rape and incest.

    He insisted that even though it limits certain content online, it is still not as oppressive or bad as some people consider it.

    Is there looming centralization concern?

    The debate might have been triggered by centralization concerns. Since the crypto space thrives on decentralization, some might consider these developments as attempts by Visa to control. The payment giant has continued to make moves in the crypto sector.

    Recently, Visa collaborated with Tangem on a notable hardware wallet and credit card integration. The move will help blur the line between crypto and fiat payments. It aims to make payments a seamless transaction.

    #VISA #Polygon
