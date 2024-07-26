    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is Japan on track to be the next country to approve Bitcoin ETFs?
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 6:11
    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After their groundbreaking success in the U.S., Bitcoin exchange-traded funds now seem to be on track to be launched in Japan. According to a recent report by Nikkei Asia, Japanese financial giant SBI recently joined forces with  American multinational holding company Franklin Templeton in order to bring such products to the world's third-biggest economy. 

    Advertisement

    SBI and Franklin Templeton have partnered to jointly create a cryptocurrency management company. This company will be able to launch a Bitcoin ETF in Japan as soon as there is regulatory approval.

    Bitcoin ETFs are already available in such countries as Canada, Brazil, and, of course, the U.S. However, Japanese financial regulators have yet to greenlight such products. 

    HOT Stories
    No Meme Coin? NBA Legend Disappoints Crypto Community with Recent Announcement
    Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Dramatically, What's Next? Solana (SOL) Can Still Reach $200, XRP Struggling Before $0.63 Test
    Bitcoin to $180,000? Crypto Expert Thinks It's Possible During This Cycle
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Back to Inflows
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 08:20
    Bitcoin ETFs Back to Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    Earlier this year, Franklin Templeton became one of the first firms to offer a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. Recently, it also launched its own Ethereum ETF on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) exchange. 

    The U.S.-based investment firm does not plan to stop there. Recently, it also started exploring the possibility of launching a Solana-based ETF

    Bitcoin ETFs see more inflows 

    In the meantime, US-based Bitcoin ETFs expanded their inflow streak. 

    On Thursday, BlackRock's IBIT attracted $70.7 million worth of inflows. This was more than enough to offset GBTC's outflows that came close to $40 million. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image No Meme Coin? NBA Legend Disappoints Crypto Community with Recent Announcement
    Jul 26, 2024 - 6:19
    No Meme Coin? NBA Legend Disappoints Crypto Community with Recent Announcement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Dramatically, What's Next? Solana (SOL) Can Still Reach $200, XRP Struggling Before $0.63 Test
    Jul 26, 2024 - 6:19
    Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Dramatically, What's Next? Solana (SOL) Can Still Reach $200, XRP Struggling Before $0.63 Test
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin to $180,000? Crypto Expert Thinks It's Possible During This Cycle
    Jul 26, 2024 - 6:19
    Bitcoin to $180,000? Crypto Expert Thinks It's Possible During This Cycle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    No Meme Coin? NBA Legend Disappoints Crypto Community with Recent Announcement
    Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Dramatically, What's Next? Solana (SOL) Can Still Reach $200, XRP Struggling Before $0.63 Test
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD