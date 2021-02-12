Jack Dorsey and Rapper Jay-Z to Give $23.6 Million in BTC to New Bitcoin Development Trust

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has joined forces with Rapper Jay-Z to fund a new BTC development trust in developing countries with $23.6 million in BTC

Renowned Bitcoiner Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has taken to Twitter to announce that he and US rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter in everyday life) have decided to give 500 Bitcoins to a new trust that would focus on Bitcoin development.

New Bitcoin-related endowment

This Bitcoin trust is focused on developer teams based in India and Africa. Dorsey emphasizes that this is a “blind irrevocable trust” and neither he, nor Jay-Z will be giving the teams any directions to follow.

For a start, Dorsey seeks three board members and has published a link to a form on the Google drive.

Jack Dorsey’s interest to BTC adoption in South Africa

As reported by U.Today in late 2019, Jack Dorsey spent a month in South Africa (Nigeria and Ghana in particular).

He spent a lot of time engaging with the local Bitcoiners and BTC developers about BTC adoption in the region which often suffers from poor economy and inflation.

At the time of writing, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is sitting at $47,289 after reaching several consecutive all-time highs this year.

The most recent one was hit on February 11 as Bitcoin rose to $48,500.