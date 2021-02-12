Jack Dorsey and Rapper Jay-Z to Give $23.6 Million in BTC to New Bitcoin Development Trust

News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 07:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has joined forces with Rapper Jay-Z to fund a new BTC development trust in developing countries with $23.6 million in BTC
Jack Dorsey and Rapper Jay-Z to Give $23.6 Million in BTC to New Bitcoin Development Trust
Cover image via wikipedia.org

Renowned Bitcoiner Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has taken to Twitter to announce that he and US rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter in everyday life) have decided to give 500 Bitcoins to a new trust that would focus on Bitcoin development.

New Bitcoin-related endowment

This Bitcoin trust is focused on developer teams based in India and Africa. Dorsey emphasizes that this is a “blind irrevocable trust” and neither he, nor Jay-Z will be giving the teams any directions to follow.

For a start, Dorsey seeks three board members and has published a link to a form on the Google drive.

6420_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Bitcoin Now Worth More Than JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Combined

Jack Dorsey’s interest to BTC adoption in South Africa

As reported by U.Today in late 2019, Jack Dorsey spent a month in South Africa (Nigeria and Ghana in particular).

He spent a lot of time engaging with the local Bitcoiners and BTC developers about BTC adoption in the region which often suffers from poor economy and inflation.

At the time of writing, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is sitting at $47,289 after reaching several consecutive all-time highs this year.

The most recent one was hit on February 11 as Bitcoin rose to $48,500.

#Bitcoin #Twitter #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Rakes in Whopping $1 Billion in Bitcoin and Other Crypto in Single Day
News
02/05/2021 - 09:23

Grayscale Rakes in Whopping $1 Billion in Bitcoin and Other Crypto in Single Day
Yuri Molchan
article image DYP.Finance Users Earn More Than $3.8 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Rewards
News
02/06/2021 - 08:00

DYP.Finance Users Earn More Than $3.8 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Rewards

Alex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Tesla Gets $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
News
02/08/2021 - 12:43

BREAKING: Tesla Gets $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya