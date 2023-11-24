Advertisement
AD

Is Solana (SOL) Painting Famous 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana's enormous rally might be coming to end after this formation occurs
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 11:06
Is Solana (SOL) Painting Famous 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Market analysts are closely monitoring the Solana (SOL) price chart for signs of the infamous "Head and Shoulders" (H&S) pattern, often considered a precursor to a bearish downturn. Upon initial inspection, the current chart does not showcase the definitive structure of a typical H&S pattern.

Advertisement

Characterized by three distinct speaks — the left shoulder, the central peak (head), and the right shoulder, separated by valleys (troughs) — an H&S formation is anchored by the "neckline," drawn across the lowest points of the troughs, serving as a pivotal support line. Solana's recent price movement on the Kucoin exchange, however, reveals the absence of this pattern, displaying instead a consistent upward trend punctuated by regular corrections.

SOLUSDT Chart
SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

The threat of a trend reversal, nonetheless, casts a long shadow. The future establishment of an H&S pattern on the Solana chart would mark a significant change from a bullish to a bearish market outlook. The formation's completion, with the right shoulder's appearance, would indicate a weakening in the buying force, potentially setting the stage for a change in the asset's trajectory.

Wavelike movement of Solana

Delving into Solana's movements with the Elliott Wave theory provides a more detailed perspective. This theory suggests that market prices oscillate in a predictable five-wave sequence, comprising three "motive" waves and two "corrective" waves. The current pattern on Solana's chart may suggest it is at the end of such a sequence, with the final "motive" wave possibly reaching its peak recently. What follows could be a corrective pattern, which might be misinterpreted as an H&S formation.

Related
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity

The full formation of an H&S pattern would carry weighty consequences for Solana's position on the market. A drop beneath the neckline would validate the bearish pattern, potentially initiating a wave of sell-offs as market participants rush to minimize losses or profit from the downward movement. Such a scenario would indicate the depletion of the bullish energy that has propelled SOL to its current levels, potentially leading to a new bearish cycle.

#SOL News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image This XRP Pair Eyes Final Delisting Amid Regulatory Drama
2023/11/24 11:05
This XRP Pair Eyes Final Delisting Amid Regulatory Drama
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity
2023/11/24 11:05
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burn Rate Springs 456%, Price Reacts by Printing Big Rise
2023/11/24 11:05
SHIB Burn Rate Springs 456%, Price Reacts by Printing Big Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD