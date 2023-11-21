Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Recognized as Securities in New SEC Lawsuit Against Kraken

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC has launched a lawsuit against Kraken, marking ADA and SOL as securities
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 05:32
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Recognized as Securities in New SEC Lawsuit Against Kraken
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is facing yet another lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, the SEC's most recent lawsuit has categorized Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), among other cryptocurrencies, as securities. 

Advertisement

Kraken's firm stance against SEC claims 

In response to the SEC's lawsuit alleging unregistered securities exchange operations, Kraken CEO Dave Ripley took to X to assert the company's position. Ripley vehemently disagrees with the SEC's claims, emphasizing that Kraken does not list securities. 

The CEO outlined that the lack of a clear registration path with the SEC and the factual inaccuracies in the allegations highlight a broader issue of policy-making in the United States. He called for Congressional action to resolve regulatory ambiguities and pledged Kraken's continued support for efforts to bring clarity to the U.S. crypto environment. 

Related
XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform

Despite the lawsuit, Kraken assures its commitment to its mission and its U.S. and global clients, with no impact on the current services offered.

ADA, SOL, and other coins under SEC scrutiny  

Following similar actions against other major exchanges, the SEC's lawsuit against Kraken is part of a broader trend of recognizing various cryptocurrencies as securities. 

Earlier this year, the SEC filed lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, alleging that tokens such as ADA, SOL, and Polygon (MATIC) are unregistered securities. 

Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, has since clarified that there has been no enforcement action specifically targeting ADA, amid rumors of the SEC's increased scrutiny.

Both Input Output Global (IOG), the developer firm behind the Cardano blockchain, and the Solana Foundation have rejected the regulator's claims of ADA and SOL being securities.  

#Cardano News #Solana News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP's Roller Coaster Ride: Liquidations, ETF Rumors, What's Next?
2023/11/21 05:43
XRP's Roller Coaster Ride: Liquidations, ETF Rumors, What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform
2023/11/21 05:43
XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tether Freezes 225M in Stolen USDT Linked to Crime Syndicate
2023/11/21 05:43
Tether Freezes 225M in Stolen USDT Linked to Crime Syndicate
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD