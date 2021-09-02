Cardano Hits $3 for the First Time as Testnet Now Supports Smart Contracts

Cardano has managed to hit the $3 mark for the first time in history

Cardano (ADA) surpassed the $3 mark for the first time on the Bitfinex exchange at 2:00 a.m. UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

It is the biggest gainer over the past week after Solana (SOL).



The native cryptocurrency of the largest proof-of-stake blockchain is up by more than 1,567 percent in 2021.



Because of its blistering price rally, ADA is getting more and more press coverage in the mainstream media.

In the meantime, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is struggling is to break above the $50,000 mark, with altcoins seemingly stealing all the spotlight.

Smart contracts launch on the testnet

ADA has been rallying hard in anticipation of the much-awaited Alonzo upgrade.



According to a recent announcement by IOG, the Cardano testnet now officially supports smart contracts.

So there we have it. Since c. 20:20 UTC today, the #Cardano Testnet now officially supports #Plutus #smartcontracts. Final testing & integrations ahead. SPOs will now upgrade their mainnet nodes. Then next stop… mainnet upgrade. Still on track for 12 September. Onward! $ADA pic.twitter.com/Wl5CUpRB4L — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 1, 2021

The team says that final testing and integrations are now ahead of the mainnet launch that is slated to take place on Sept. 12.