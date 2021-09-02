Cardano Hits $3 for the First Time as Testnet Now Supports Smart Contracts

Cardano (ADA) surpassed the $3 mark for the first time on the Bitfinex exchange at 2:00 a.m. UTC.
It is the biggest gainer over the past week after Solana (SOL).
The native cryptocurrency of the largest proof-of-stake blockchain is up by more than 1,567 percent in 2021.
Because of its blistering price rally, ADA is getting more and more press coverage in the mainstream media.
#Cardano on french tv described as an ecological Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/XZOP7MlSddSeptember 1, 2021
In the meantime, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is struggling is to break above the $50,000 mark, with altcoins seemingly stealing all the spotlight.
Smart contracts launch on the testnet
ADA has been rallying hard in anticipation of the much-awaited Alonzo upgrade.
According to a recent announcement by IOG, the Cardano testnet now officially supports smart contracts.
So there we have it. Since c. 20:20 UTC today, the #Cardano Testnet now officially supports #Plutus #smartcontracts. Final testing & integrations ahead. SPOs will now upgrade their mainnet nodes. Then next stop… mainnet upgrade. Still on track for 12 September. Onward! $ADA pic.twitter.com/Wl5CUpRB4L— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 1, 2021
The team says that final testing and integrations are now ahead of the mainnet launch that is slated to take place on Sept. 12.