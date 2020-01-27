Back

Is Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Another Bull Run? Technical Analysis Says Yes

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) is still on shaky ground but it seems like the top cryptocurrency is primed for massive gains

Is Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for Another Bull Run? Technical Analysis Says Yes
Contents

CNBC crypto trader Big Cheds has noticed that Bitcoin's current technical picture is similar to that of October 2015, which marked the end of the previous bear market. Back then, BTC was trading at just $250 before rocketing to a staggering $20,000 in just over two years.           

Must Read
Peter Brandt Names Four Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Unlikely to Drop Further - READ MORE

A bullish convergence 

The chart below shows a rare case when an 8-day exponential moving average (8-day EMA) and 20-day moving average (20 MA) are converging at the same point. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that another golden bull run is just around the corner but it's nonetheless a good sign for the bulls who had to lower their expectations after a botched rally to $9,000.               

Bitcoin Price
image by @BigCheds

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Are Not Safe After Recent Price Bounce: Josh Rager - READ MORE

A double-bottom breakout 

Technical analyst Scott Merkel also pointed to the fact that bulls managed to pull off a double-bottom breakout on the hourly chart. While this is a low-time-frame chart, it could give traders a much-valued hint about where Bitcoin is heading next in the short-term.

Bitcoin Price
image by @scottmelker

The double bottom (as opposed to the double top) is a bullish reversal pattern that can often be spotted on charts. As the name suggests, this formation is seen after two local bottoms form, followed by quick price recoveries. This a tell-tale sign that usually confirms the end of a downtrend.  

Must Read
Veteran Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Got 2019 Right Predicts $70,000 Price Tag in 2020 - READ MORE

A rare buying signal   

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin also recently flipped above the middle Bollinger band on the weekly chart, which has proven to be a reliable bullish signal in the past. Last time this happened, Bitcoin started its headline-grabbing rally in April that culminated in the BTC price reaching its yearly high of $13,888 in June 2019. 

BTC2
image by tradingview.com

What's your take on Bitcoin's recent price moves? Feel free to share your take in the comments!  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles