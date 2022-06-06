IOVLabs Introduces "Everyday DeFi" Initiative to Bring Next Billion Users into Web3

IOVLabs amplifies opportunities of its Rootstock platform by novel community-centric initiative

Blockchain innovator IOVLabs, which pioneered using Bitcoin (BTC) as a consensus layer for DeFi purposes, are ready to invite the next generation of Internet users to DeFi with a massive initiative.

IOVLabs team to introduce "Everyday DeFi" initiative on Consensus 2022

According to the official announcement shared by the IOVLabs team, it is going to unveil a novel initiative designed to accelarate massive adoption of DeFi solutions worldwide.

Image by IOVLabs

A new program, "Everyday DeFi," will be introduced during Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas. Consensus is one of the most popular offline events in the cryptocurrency segment attended by hundreds of crypto enthusiasts.

The inititative is set to lower the entry barrier to the DeFi segment. As stated by IOVLabs CEO and RSK co-founder Diego Zaldivar, existing solutions may be too sophisticated for Internet users with no previous experience in crypto and blockchain:

Current DeFi solutions are too complex for regular users. That's why it has only been used by an elite of advanced users. At IOVlabs, we created and continue to contribute to decentralized technologies like the Rootstock Blockchain and the RIF platform that enable Decentralized Finance to be easy to use and affordable. We are building a DeFi ecosystem for everybody, we are enabling Everyday DeFi.

As such, the new opportunities to be introduced by Everyday DeFi, will accelerate the paradigm shift from CeFi and TradFi to 100% decentralized fintech solutions.

Bringing novel L2 solutions to RIF

As the "Everyday DeFi" program kicks off, the global crypto community will have an opportunity to experiment with the most advanced technical solution by IOVLabs, RIF Aggregation.

This is a second-layer scalability protocol for RSK platform: it boosts the performance of smart contracts-based protocols that use Bitcoin (BTC) as a security guarantee.

By Q2, 2022, this is the only Bitcoin-centric second-layer solution that leverages zkSync technology, one of the most powerful blockchain scaling techniques.

As covered by U.Today previously, in April 2022, IOVLabs unveils its first-ever NFT marketplace secured by the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate and focused on digital collectibles adoption in Latin America.