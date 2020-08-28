IOTA Wallet Balance Can Now Be Checked via Amazon Alexa

IOTA community member Hugo Gregersen describes how you can integrate the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant with the IOTA protocol and check your IOTA wallet balance with it

On his Medium blog, IOTA community member Hugo Gregersen offers a tutorial on how the virtual Amazon assistant, Alexa, can be integrated with the IOTA protocol through several simple steps.

He also describes a simple use case to do with IOTA tokens that can be created thanks to it.

Integrating Amazon Alexa with IOTA

Gregersen describes a use case with an imaginary hotel owner where funds from various devices and services running on IOTA arrive in his numerous crypto wallets. To check the balances of these addresses, the owner has to become distracted with other important things; he always has a lot to do.

Therefore, integrating Amazon Alexa with IOTA helps him, since this would allow him to check his IOTA balances in his wallets merely with a voice command. To do that, it is not necessary to have an Alexa-enabled gadget—such as smart speakers, smart watches, smart TV, etc.—but you can install Alexa on your iOS or Android device.

Checking IOTA balance via Alexa

This can be done via the creation of a new Alexa Skill in the Alexa Developer Console. To do that, you need to upload the Python code containing all the functions necessary for a new Alexa Skill in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

After that, you need to specify invocation, intents and utterances—code phrases that activate Alexa to work with her newly added skill. For example, by saying aloud "get IOTA balance," you activate Alexa on this skill. If you then just say "Alexa, get iota balance," the virtual assistant will inform you how many coins you have in your wallet.