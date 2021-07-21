IOTA Payments Can Now Be Accepted via WordPress Plugin

Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:14
Vladislav Sopov
Developers from IOTA community have released plugin that allows all WordPress sites to accept IOTA in a matter of clicks
IOTA Payments Can Now Be Accepted via WordPress Plugin
IOTA tokens can now be easily accepted by every website built on popular PHP-written open-source content management system WordPress.

IOTA plugin for WordPress goes live: Details

IOTA community enthusiast Alexander (@shortkatien), the author of the Short-Aktien.de blog on peer-to-peer technologies and cryptocurrencies, has released a plugin (purpose-made extension to a browser) to empower websites with the opportunity to accept payments in IOTA tokens.

The "Pay with IOTA" plugin is available on the official WordPress website. The plugin utilizes the IOTA Button function, which is an out-of-the-box open-source instrument for retail payments on IOTA.

IOTA's WordPress plugin can be installed with only four inputs: the Firefly address of the recipient, the predetermined payment total, the currency (provided for convenient calculations, all payments are in IOTA tokens) and the name of the user or his/her website.

Wordpress plugin for IOTA is live
Image via WordPress

The plugin can be used for crypto-denominated donations as well as for a variety of e-commerce instruments.

More retail payment instruments to come

The followers of IOTA's plugin engineer like the concept and are suggesting the next upgrades. For instance, the audience is interested in whether such an instrument can interact with a wallet like Metamask.

Also, the developer hinted at possible releases of payment instruments for other mainstream CMS environments, Joomla and Drupal.

IOTA Might Receive Direct Fiat Gateway in Q2, 2021, Here's How

Many teams worldwide are laser-focused on bringing IOTA payments to retail usage. As covered by U.Today previously, even fiat gateways may be launched as soon as this year.

