IOTA, ONT Now Added by Binance to Flexible Savings

The giant crypto trading venue Binance has spread the word that IOTA (MIOTA) and Ontology (ONT) have been added to its Flexible Savings products

The individual maximum limit for IOTA is 50,000,000 coins. As for ONT, this figure is 20,000,000 coins.

Flexible Savings on Binance is aimed at giving users the chance to earn interest on their crypto by lending it to Binance Margin and making profits on that.

Here’s how Binance describes the potential profit from providing your crypto for Flexible Savings products: