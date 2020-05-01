Binance CEO Jokes About Removing Bitcoin from CoinMarketCap

News
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 07:20
Alex Dovbnya
CoinMarketCap, the most visited cryptocurrency website, publishes a series of savage roasts during its seventh anniversary
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has participated in CoinMarketCap’s #Roast challenge, which was organized by the leading cryptocurrency website to celebrate its seventh anniversary.

In his tongue-in-cheek tweet, Zhao said that CMC had to remove all of the scam projects, including Bitcoin.  

Despite outliving hundreds of obituaries, the top cryptocurrency is still considered to be a fraud by its numerous detractors, including permabear Peter Schiff

Related
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Explains How Bitcoin (BTC) Changed His Life

The cruelest crypto Twitter thread

As part of its roasting spree, CMC has taken shots at numerous crypto companies and industry leaders, including CZ himself. As reported by U.Today, Binance bought the “front page of crypto” for an eye-popping $400 mln, but CMC insists that it remains independent.

Tron CEO Justin Sun got roasted for his penchant for avocados. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was put to shame for using Bitcoin as his safe word despite being the self-proclaimed “former Doge CEO.”

CMC also mocked crypto media outlet Coindesk for holding a virtual Consensus conference, and Cointelegraph writers were called out for failing to come up with original content.

Related
Elon Musk Sends His Condolences to US Economy

A taste of CMC’s own medicine

This brazen attitude inspired many industry participants to jump on the opportunity to roast CoinMarketCap. For instance, Messari’s founder Ryan Selkis questioned whether or not it was actually a data company.

CoinMarketCap has constantly been slammed for reporting fake trading volumes of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Back in September 2019, the company also came under fire after Bitcoin dropped to zero on its website due to a bizarre glitch.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy