IOTA (MIOTA) Urges Trinity Owners to Protect Their Wallets, Here’s How

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 18:23
    Yuri Molchan

    After the recent hack faced by IOTA’s Trinity Wallet, the IOTA team is urging users to protect their balance stored on crypto wallets, providing the necessary tool for it

A week ago, IOTA’s Trinity Wallet suffered a hacker attack with many users losing their crypto balances.

Afterward, the IOTA team highly recommended not using mobile Trinity wallets or PC ones until the investigation was over.

IOTA contacted law enforcement organizations to conduct an investigation together and strive to get results as fast as possible.

Now, the IOTA team has taken to Twitter to warn users that they need to secure their Trinity wallets. They addressed only a certain portion of users, saying that they need to utilize the seed migration tool in order to secure their crypto. They also have to change passwords for stronger protection of their balances.

The warning was not addressed to owners of Ledger Nano wallets, though they recommended them to change their passwords.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

