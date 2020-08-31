IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson Says He's Been "Obsessed" with DeFi

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 06:33
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano is venturing into DeFi, with IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson teasing new products
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

 

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson spilled some beans about Cardano’s foray into the decentralized finance during his most recent YouTube AMA:  

“For example, we’ve partnered with Emrugo, and we're right now working on the logistics of a stable coin with them that we're going to be building first on ergo to verify everything works correctly, and then we'll pull it over into Cardano and this is going to be an algorithmic stablecoin. We think it'll be significantly better than MakerDAO. That’s just one of many DeFi things that are going on right now”

Hoskinson claims that he’s “directly involved” in a lot of discussions about decentralized finance to make sure that they properly resourced and they have the right teams behind them.

First-mover advantage is a disadvantage

Speaking of how the DeFi bonanza is reviving Ethereum, Hoskinson notes that first-mover advantage in that space is actually a disadvantage.

“Those network effects were ephemeral and often covered with mistakes and scars and explosions. You actually want to be in the imitator the second-mover category for DeFi, and I think we'll have a lot more luck than the first movers did in the space.”

While more than 5.1 mln ETH ($7.83 bln at today’s prices) now locked in numerous DeFi applications, some industry luminaries maintain a skeptical attitude. 

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently opined that only a few of the DeFi projects will end up succeeding while most of them could see the fate of the embattled Yam Finance protocol.

Related
IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson Promises "Massive" Performance Improvements in Cardano Node

Wrapped Bitcoin and maximalists 

One of the most notable trends in the DeFi space is the emergence of Ethereum as the main “Layer 2” solution for Bitcoin.

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), the biggest version of the ERC20 version of Bitcoin, is currently nearing $400 mln in locked value.

image by defipulse

While there are reservations about centralized custody, Hoskinson believes that synthetic tokens aren’t just buzzwords:

“These are things that I would love to see in the next 12-24 months.”

Hoskinson also took a swipe at Bitcoin maximalists like Adam Back and Tone Vays, claiming that their dismissal of other coins is harming the movement.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020

Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020

Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Max Keiser Says Security Tokens Are Getting Big, Praises Them Over Altcoins

Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

IOTA Wallet Balance Can Now Be Checked via Amazon Alexa

Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Soon Most Exchanges Will Withdraw Crypto Only to "Whitelisted" Wallets: BlockTower Capital CIO

Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site.

Cookie policy