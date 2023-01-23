Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio

'Crypto Lark' has shared what cryptocurrencies he holds and what his top holdings are

Cryptocurrency trader and influencer Lark Davis, widely known as "Cryptolark," has taken to his Twitter page to reveal exactly which cryptos are in the first two places in his portfolio.

Here's which cryptos are on top of "Cryptolark's" portfolio

Curiously, the first two largest holdings in Davis' wallets are the same cryptos that sit on the top 10 market cap list; Bitcoin is the number one crypto he holds, and Ethereum comes right after BTC.

*It is easy to guess what cryptocurrency he probably does not hold. Earlier this year, the crypto influencer has been criticizing Cardano and its native token ADA. About ten days ago, he shared his surprise about ADA remaining on the top ten list by market cap value.

The coin remains there, he tweeted, despite hiss belief that it has almost no DeFi, a small amount of retail dapps, and only around 70,000 transactions per day on average.

Cardano-focused Twitter handle, ADA Whale, stood up to him to defend Cardano. He tweeted that Cardano has manifold dexes, borrowing and lending protocols, NFT bonds, provides book and music tokenization, etc.

#bitcoin is my #1 holding, #ethereum is my #2! How about you? — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 22, 2023

Bitcoin briefly surges above $23,000

Over the weekend, as reported by U.Today, the flagship digital currency Bitcoin managed to break above the $23,000 level for the first time since August last year but failed to fix there.

Prior to the price surge, major Bitcoin whales, which own between 1,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins, purchased collectively more than $1.43 billion in Bitcoin. This is around 64,638 BTC. Last year, between February and December, the same whales had been dropping their BTC holdings actively, according to data research company Santiment.

Following in the footsteps of Bitcoin, Ethereum jumped above the $1,600 level. Unlike BTC, Ethereum remains there now as well.