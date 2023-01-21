Bitcoin (BTC) on Fire, About To Hit $23,000, Here's Important Driver

Yuri Molchan
Flagship cryptocurrency is one step away from recovering $23,000 level
The leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has come real close to breaking above the $23,000 price mark for the first time since August 2021.

Over the past 24 hours, the Bitcoin price has jumped over 9%, adding around $2,000 overnight.

Data from Santiment on-chain data aggregator shows that one of the main reasons for such a big price jump is the recent activity of a large group of whales of a high tier.

These wallets, the company's analysts say, hold between 1,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins. Over the past two weeks, they have collectively bought $1.46 billion worth of BTC. That is equal to 64,638 coins.

Per a Santiment chart, these whales were actively selling their Bitcoins between February and December last year. Now, over the past 15 days, they resumed aggressive purchasing.

The fast growth of Bitcoin explains the rest of the cryptocurrency market trading in the green at the moment.

