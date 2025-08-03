RippleX Dev on XRPL: "Nothing Will Happen to Your XRP"

Advertisement

RippleX senior software engineer Mayukha Vadari has reassured the XRP community that any changes to the XRP Ledger's underlying code will not impact users' holdings or the integrity of the ledger.

His statement was a direct response to a recent public talk from Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who acknowledged discussions about potentially rewriting the XRP Ledger server software, rippled, using the Rust programming language.

While the idea sparked concern and speculation on social media, Vadari clarified that such a change would not affect the on-chain data, user experience, or existing functionality.

"Nothing would happen to your XRP," he emphasized, stressing that the language in which the core protocol is written has no bearing on user assets or ecosystem operations.

XRPL latest update

Meanwhile, RippleX has released XRP Ledger version 2.5.0, a substantial update introducing several new features and bug fixes.

Among the most notable changes are amendments that expand the ledger’s capabilities, particularly for institutional and enterprise use cases.

The XLS-85 amendment enhances the escrow feature by allowing it to manage third-party issued tokens, such as stablecoins. It also introduces support for multi-purpose tokens (MPTs), designed primarily for institutions.

Another major addition is the XLS-56 amendment, which enables up to eight transactions to be bundled into one wrapper transaction. This move is aimed at reducing the high failure rate (around 30%) of complex transaction flows.

XRP price correction: what next?

As for XRP’s market performance, the token has experienced a 9.5% decline over the past week, with most of the losses occurring late in the week.

The downturn coincided with a disappointing U.S. jobs report, which showed only 73,000 jobs added in July and revised May and June figures down by a combined 258,000. This data sparked risk-off sentiment across financial markets, contributing to declines in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

Adding to the uncertainty were unconfirmed rumors circulating on social media about a renewed crypto ban in China, which may have fueled additional market anxiety.

$XRP continues to pull back after the TD Sequential flashed a sell signal on the 3-day chart. The next key support level to watch is $2.40! pic.twitter.com/UV1qqdNJV7 — Ali (@ali_charts) August 3, 2025

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez pointed out a sell signal for XRP on the 3-day chart, identifying $2.40 as the next key support level to watch.

While the fundamentals of the XRP Ledger continue to evolve positively, market sentiment remains fragile amid macroeconomic pressures and speculative chatter.