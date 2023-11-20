Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Credefi Finance integrates with the XRP Ledger to expand its DeFi offerings
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 20:08
XRP Ledger Now Supports Popular Lending Platform
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Credefi Finance has integrated with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), according to a Monday announcement. This move marks a significant step for Credefi Finance since it allows the project to expand its DeFi offerings by utilizing XRPL’s energy-efficient and decentralized blockchain technology. 

Advertisement

The integration aims to provide users with more diverse financial options in the crypto space, leveraging XRPL’s established infrastructure.

Credefi’s latest product on the XRPL platform allows users to engage in short-term liquidity loans for European SMEs. This initiative is designed to help these enterprises manage their fixed costs more efficiently. 

Related
Tether Freezes 225M in Stolen USDT Linked to Crime Syndicate

Credefi utilizes a risk assessment engine and collaborates with Experian for attestation, a move that has reportedly led to zero defaults so far. This product reflects an effort to balance the supply and demand of spare capital in the market, offering global users access to real-world lending opportunities.

The XRP Ledger, operational since June 2012, has established itself in the realms of tokenization, settlement, and liquidity. 

With transaction speeds of 3-5 seconds and a cost of approximately $0.0002 per transaction, XRPL is capable of handling up to 2,200 transactions per second. 

This integration is indicative of XRPL’s potential to support diverse DeFi applications and further Credefi’s ambitions in the sector.

#XRP News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Tether Freezes 225M in Stolen USDT Linked to Crime Syndicate
2023/11/20 20:20
Tether Freezes 225M in Stolen USDT Linked to Crime Syndicate
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
2023/11/20 20:20
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Facing Shocking $4 Billion Fine in US
2023/11/20 20:20
Binance Facing Shocking $4 Billion Fine in US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD