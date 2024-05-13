Advertisement
    Important "Terminator" Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin advocate Saylor has published a BTC message related to the Terminator movie
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 16:22
    Contents
    Founder and chairman of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has sent an important Bitcoin message to the crypto community, citing the legendary Terminator dilogy.

    Saylor was the one who initiated the current Bitcoin course taken by MicroStrategy when it started buying BTC on a regular basis in the August of 2020. A few years ago, he stepped down from his CEO position to focus on the Bitcoin strategy for the company.

    Several times a day, Saylor publishes Bitcoin-related posts on the X platform with a short message to the BTC community and an AI-generated image. This time, his message was related to the original Terminator movies directed by James Cameron and their Sarah Connor character in particular.

    "Terminator" Bitcoin call to community

    Saylor published a picture of a young woman who looks like Sarah Connor – generated by an AI app. She has a Bitcoin mascot on her tank top and the famous phrase “No fate” that Kyle Reese passed to her from John Connor from 2029 in the first Terminator movie. Saylor urges the Bitcoin community to create their own future with BTC.

    Recently, Saylor seems to have increased his pressure on the crypto community with his daily Bitcoin messages as he strives to send the “good tidings” of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to as many people on the X platform as possible.

    In another recent tweet, Saylor mentioned the Mother’s Day, urging Bitcoiners to go and tell their mothers about BTC.

    Robert Kiyosaki issues important BTC tweet

    Another renowned Bitcoin advocate, author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki has recently endorsed BTC in his tweet. He believes that the US dollar is about to face a major crash since rumors continue to spread about high chances that BRICS will launch a gold-backed cryptocurrency in the near future.

    Should this happen, Kiyosaki said, massive amounts – billions! - of US dollars will start flowing back into the US, taking the dollar’s value even lower than it is now. The US dollar is bound to crash, the writer and investor believes. Therefore, he recommends his followers on X to buy Bitcoin, gold and silver to protect themselves from that USD crash.

    Kiyosaki is famous for his predictions, expecting the US economy and the dollar to collapse soon. Many on X have already stopped paying attention to them.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
