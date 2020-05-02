I’m Taking Bitcoin (BTC) Private at $420,000: BitMEX CEO

Tweet-based article

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes is talking about ‘taking Bitcoin private at $420,000’, mocking one of Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets after which the SEC sued the Tesla CEO

After the recent tweet by Elon Musk which took down Tesla shares by ten percent, and the Bitcoin community started talking that the Bitcoin price is too low, the CEO of the BitMEX exchange Arthur Hayes took to Twitter to contribute to the unofficial flash mob started by the Tesla CEO (intentionally or not).

Hayes has recalled Elon Musk’s tweet from mid-2018. After that tweet, the US SEC sued Musk for posting ‘misleading tweets’.

‘I’m taking #bitcoin private at $420,000’

The Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have become a new figure fueling the Bitcoin community after the discussion about the Bitcoin price he caused on Friday, May 1. Besides, his tweet about the price of the Tesla stocks made them lose around ten percent of the price immediately.

Arthur Hayes has taken to his social media account to tweet that he was taking Bitcoin private at $420,000. This is a slightly changed version of the tweet posted by Elon Musk. And it was posted in response to a tweet by the ‘CryptoChimp’ user who also had trolled Musk.

Previous predictions of Arthur Hayes did not go beyond $20,000 per BTC in 2020.

‘$20,000 by the end of 2021’ or…another COVID pandemic?

Crypto trader @MacnBTC has tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to reach $20,000 by the end of next year. Otherwise, he says, he would eat a bat – allegedly that’s how the current COVID-19 global pandemic started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Someone cooked a bat soup in the local street market.

Curiously enough, it was John McAfee who promised to eat something unless Bitcoin performed according to his prediction. But instead of a bat he promised to publicly eat his privates. At the start of the year, he announced that this bet was fake, however.

‘Long term long on $BTC’

Amsterdam-based analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared his thoughts on longing safe haven assets that include Bitcoin and precious metals: gold, silver and platinum. He reminds his followers about the Fed’s printing press being switched on again after a short break by tweeting:

“Printing an infinite amount of money won’t end well. It never ended well. Therefore, long term long on $BTC and commodities (Gold/Silver/Platinum).”

