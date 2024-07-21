    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A top analyst has explained why XRP should be avoided
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 18:46
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst cyclop (@nobrainflip), who boasts more than half a million followers on the X social media platform, recently published a list of cryptocurrencies that should be avoided by investors since they are "doomed" to never grow. 

    Advertisement

    The list prominently features the Ripple-affiliated XRP token. As noted by the analyst, if you had invested $10,000 into XRP in September 2018, you would have ended up with the same amount of money today. 

    HOT Stories
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to SHIB Community
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Price up as New Closed Meeting Date Set
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 15:42
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Price up as New Closed Meeting Date Set
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The analyst described XRP as an "unnecessary fork" of Bitcoin, adding that its valuation is overly inflated. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, XRP is currently trading at $0.5827 after recently experiencing a substantial price rally. The token is still down a whopping 83% from its all-time high that was recorded on Jan. 7, 2018.       

    Even though he has acknowledged that XRP is "not the worst coin," he still believes that it will be underperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two leading cryptocurrencies. 

    Other coins that should be avoided 

    Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, and Axie Infinity have also appeared on the list of tokens that should be avoided. 

    The analyst argues that Ethereum Classic has no prospects since it is being ignored by developers. The Bitcoin Cash fork failed to gain significant adoption as a means of payment, simply repeating the BTC concept with insignificant changes. 

    Monero would be a bad bet due to its outdated technology as well as the high risks associated with privacy coins.  

    When it comes to Axie Infinity, there is no longer any hype surrounding the project, and there is "nothing more to expect."

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Jul 21, 2024 - 18:50
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story
    Jul 21, 2024 - 18:50
    Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and More
    Jul 21, 2024 - 18:50
    WazirX Announces Major Bounty to Recover $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and More
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Dogecoin Death Cross Appears but Hourly Charts Tell Different Story
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD