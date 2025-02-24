Advertisement
    iDEGEN (IDGN) AI Meme Coin Pre-Sale Hits New Milestones

    By Guest Author
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 11:05
    iDEGEN (IDGN) AI Meme Coin Pre-Sale Hits New Milestones
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Novel AI token  iDEGEN, prepares to hit the open market. With its presale closing on 26th February, this AI-powered agent is projected to explode upon listing. Investors who recognized its potential early are watching closely as IDGN enters its final hours before its highly anticipated 27th February DEX listing and 4th March CEXes debut.

    iDEGEN offers new decentralized AI token

    Unlike conventional AI tokens designed to operate within pre-set parameters, iDEGEN thrives on unfiltered engagement, rewriting the rules of decentralized intelligence. It absorbs the rawest conversations from Crypto Twitter and beyond, adapting in real-time and driving unmatched virality. As whale accumulation intensifies, traders are racing to secure their positions before price discovery begins, knowing this AI revolution is just getting started.

    While other AI tokens rely on controlled environments and pre-programmed limits, iDEGEN thrives on unpredictability, drawing in traders who understand that controversy breeds momentum.  

    iDEGEN expanding globally in 2025

    iDEGEN’s RedNote expansion was a game-changer, making it the first AI model to generate real-time, uncensored content on the platform. With access to a half-billion-user ecosystem, iDEGEN introduced a new wave of investors to its unpredictable, viral nature, reinforcing its status as crypto’s most unfiltered AI.

    But that was just the beginning. iDEGEN then took a massive leap into China’s crypto market by launching an AI agent on DeepSeek, transforming from a Western sensation into a global powerhouse. Now, its dual-agent system pits two competing iDEGEN AIs, each trained on distinct data sets, against each other, battling for supremacy in engagement, influence, and meme-driven reach.

    While most AI projects sanitize outputs to align with mainstream standards, iDEGEN operates without filters, adapting and evolving directly from real user interactions. This community-driven model has fueled its explosive virality, making it one of the most unpredictable and unstoppable AI cryptos in the space.

    With the presale closing on 26th February, the final chance to secure IDGN at $0.0345 is slipping away.  

    As the market prepares for price discovery, whale accumulation from Canada signals strong confidence in iDEGEN’s future growth. With explosive community backing, viral traction, and a rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, early buyers could be locking in at the lowest price before the next major surge.  

    Visit the iDEGEN website to learn more. 

    #iDEGEN

