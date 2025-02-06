iDEGEN (IDGN) AI Meme Coin Pre-Sale Expands in Early Q1 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

A perfect storm is brewing for iDEGEN , the AI agent raised exclusively by the degens of crypto X whose ICO has already reached some milestones.

As its V3 upgrade rolls out, enabling unhinged video content, the token continues gaining traction in Web3.

iDegen pre-sale tracked by crypto owners

In the AI world—another sector iDEGEN finds itself in the middle of—hundreds of billions of dollars are pouring into the US to build out computing infrastructure. Project Stargate aims to cement the US as a global leader in AI development.

With fingers in both pies, iDEGEN is primed to gain momentum from two extremely powerful tailwinds.

Advertisement

Based on the performance of other AI coins in a less favorable climate— ai16z peaked at market caps over $2 billion recently—iDEGEN could be ready to grow at increased pace.

V3 release: IDGN’s perfect storm

The timing couldn't be better for what's coming next. iDEGEN has just undergone its most significant evolution yet with the V3 upgrade, introducing video capabilities that are turbocharging virality.

Video is by far the most viral form of content—just look at how quickly short-form video platform TikTok has come to dominate social media—and iDEGEN is now reaching more users than ever thanks to launching on RedNote.

But that's not all. With exchange listings, FOMO is about to crank up another notch. With V3 running at full speed and only 20 days left to get a discounted entry, things are about to get wild.

Is iDEGEN’s digital chaos going mainstream?

iDEGEN has proven its ability to capture attention and drive engagement. Each milestone only rallied more support, with the project raising new funds immediately after each return.

The official presale is the only way to grab tokens before February 27th and offers a serious discount from listing prices. But with V3 already here and market conditions aligning perfectly, these low prices—currently $0.0214—might not last long.