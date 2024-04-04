Hypernative Starts Providing Proactive Protection to Flare Infrastructure

Advertisement

Within the framework of a new partnership, Hypernative's "always on" monitoring system will guarantee protection for dApps and wallets of the Flare L1 ecosystem.

Flare teams up with Hypernative monitoring platform

Per the statement of its team, Flare announces the onboarding of Hypernative, an industry leader in proactive institutional grade Web3 security.

The Hypernative platform will provide Flare ecosystem participants with protection against zero-day cyber attacks, alerting the network ahead of emerging risks to digital assets, tech vulnerabilities and evolving threats to Web3 users.

The Hypernative platform maintains new-gen technology designed to stay several steps ahead of Web3 exploits, continuously looking for vulnerabilities across assets, protocols and applications. As of today, the platform has detected more than 270 exploits that could have potentially cost $14 billion in damages.

Hugo Philion, cofounder of Flare and CEO of Flare Labs, shares the paramount importance of this collaboration for the security design of Flare and associated applications:

Flare has been architected with enshrined oracles to support high transaction value use cases, including DeFi and AI. Hypernative’s monitoring on Flare will help provide applications and their users with an additional layer of defense against potential exploits. Our aim is to provide the highest level of security possible, so institutions, builders and community members have the confidence to engage with decentralized applications on the network.

A leader in the field, Hypernative serves some of the largest Web3 ecosystems in the industry with a total of $37 billion in net value monitored.

Hypernative to protect 290 entities under Flare's umbrella

Gal Sagie, cofounder and CEO of Hypernative, is excited by the new milestone his project accomplished in pushing the barriers of Web3 security:

There is a dawning realization that web3 needs a new security standard that goes beyond audits and bounties. It's really encouraging to see leading protocols like Flare take a global approach to security and implement active strategies that protect their entire ecosystem.

Because of Hypernative’s strong record of protecting some of blockchain’s most advanced platforms, the tools it has developed are recognized by the communty as battle-hardened mechanisms.

Hypernative will be instrumental in protecting the over 290 projects built on Flare with real time, proactive warnings designed to prevent and minimize the potential damage caused by even the most sophisticated attacks.