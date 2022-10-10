Huobi Token (HT) Outperforms All Top 50 Altcoins, Here's Why

HT, core native token of crypto heavyweight Huobi Global, spiked almost 20% in no time
Huobi Token (HT) Outperforms All Top 50 Altcoins, Here's Why
Cryptocurrency journalist and insider Colin Wu, who is known as an expert in the Chinese blockchain segment, shares his views on the real role Tron's founder H.E. Justin Sun plays in Huobi platform acquisition by About Capital Management.

Justin Sun speaks to Huobi employees, HT in focus

As per the recent tweet by Mr. Wu, today, Oct. 10, 2022, H.E. Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT), spoke to all employes of leading Asian crypto ecosystem Huobi.

In his announcement, a prominent crypto entrepreneur highlighted that Huobi Token (HT) would be in the center of Huobi's next phases of expansion. Also, he is sure that the platform will not return to the Chinese market targeted by severe anti-crypto restrictments.

Previously, Mr. Wu shared that Justin Sun might be the real beneficiary of the recent Huobi Global acquisition by About Capital Management.

Huobi Token (HT) has reacted by rocketing over the crucial level of $5. Per CoinMarketCap data, HT added over 20% in the last 24 hours, which makes it the top performer among all mid-caps and large-caps.

H.E. Justin Sun: "Full sail ahead"

Besides that, the Tron (TRX) founder changed the URL in his Twitter bio to "huobi.com." At the same time, he has kept silence about his involvement in recent acquisition.

He only announced that now he is a member of Huobi's Global Advisory Board, together with other industry veterans.

He is super-optimistic about the next stages of Huobi's global expansion and calls the ecosystem "innovative, vibrant, and resilient."

XMR, DASH, ZEC to Be Delisted by Huobi Along with Other Privacy Coins, Here's When

As cpvered by U.Today previously, Huobi blacklisted all major privacy coins, including the likes of Monero (XMR), ZCash (ZEC) and Dash (DASH).

