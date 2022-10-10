Huobi Token (HT) Outperforms All Top 50 Altcoins, Here's Why

Cryptocurrency journalist and insider Colin Wu, who is known as an expert in the Chinese blockchain segment, shares his views on the real role Tron's founder H.E. Justin Sun plays in Huobi platform acquisition by About Capital Management.

Justin Sun speaks to Huobi employees, HT in focus

As per the recent tweet by Mr. Wu, today, Oct. 10, 2022, H.E. Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT), spoke to all employes of leading Asian crypto ecosystem Huobi.

Justin Sun is making a speech to all Huobi employees. He said that the overall work will revolve around Huobi Token HT, but will not return to the Chinese market. (which should only be said to the Chinese government) https://t.co/bdMqeZ7LFM — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 10, 2022

In his announcement, a prominent crypto entrepreneur highlighted that Huobi Token (HT) would be in the center of Huobi's next phases of expansion. Also, he is sure that the platform will not return to the Chinese market targeted by severe anti-crypto restrictments.

Previously, Mr. Wu shared that Justin Sun might be the real beneficiary of the recent Huobi Global acquisition by About Capital Management.

Ads

Huobi Token (HT) has reacted by rocketing over the crucial level of $5. Per CoinMarketCap data, HT added over 20% in the last 24 hours, which makes it the top performer among all mid-caps and large-caps.

H.E. Justin Sun: "Full sail ahead"

Besides that, the Tron (TRX) founder changed the URL in his Twitter bio to "huobi.com." At the same time, he has kept silence about his involvement in recent acquisition.

He only announced that now he is a member of Huobi's Global Advisory Board, together with other industry veterans.

I am very honored to be appointed as a member of the Global Advisory Board of @HuobiGlobal and work with industry, academic, and policy leaders to help guide and grow this innovative, vibrant, and resilient organization in its latest chapter of global expansion. Full sail ahead. https://t.co/txZspJaV4Q — H.E. Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) October 9, 2022

He is super-optimistic about the next stages of Huobi's global expansion and calls the ecosystem "innovative, vibrant, and resilient."

As cpvered by U.Today previously, Huobi blacklisted all major privacy coins, including the likes of Monero (XMR), ZCash (ZEC) and Dash (DASH).