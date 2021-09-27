Huobi Global’s New Users Can Obtain $170 Sign-Up Bonus on Registration

Here's how you can get a $170 bonus after registering on Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Customers and investors of all shades may find something to suit their needs at Huobi Global, which has modest trading fees and a broad range of products and services. Also, the platform makes an effort to adhere to all relevant rules and laws.

It has invested in more than 60 blockchain-related companies, both upstream and downstream. Huobi has a global workforce of over 1300 individuals dedicated to providing customers with services that are safe, professional, and dependable.

It was established in 2013, and since then Huobi Group has grown to become the world's most successful blockchain company.

More than 170 nations and regions are served by the Huobi Group's operations in addition to corporate and public blockchains. With a goal of creating a global digital economy ecosystem, Huobi Group is dedicated to providing a wider range of regulatory-compliant services.

With the introduction of Huobi's $170 Welcome Bonus, new customers can get started right away. Avoid missing this one-time chance to start your crypto adventure with one of the top platforms that were rated third by CoinMarketCap.

If you want to take advantage of the Welcome Bonus, you'll have to fulfill the following requirements:

The reward is only available to first-time customers. Keep in mind that you have 15 days to complete new user tasks before receiving your bonus.

Each bonus must be redeemed once the user has completed each task. You can only utilize the bonus only once.

Participation in this campaign is restricted to specific individuals. Users from China, Singapore, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, and Sudan are unable to access it.

The accounts of users that participate in dishonest behavior will be suspended if discovered, and they will be disqualified.

To get the $170 welcome bonus, users must fulfill the following requirements.

Verify your identity and get a $10 Point Card.

Open a USDT Swap account and get a $10 Point Card.

If you deposit $100 in tokens, you'll get a $30 Point Card in return.

Achieve a $100 volume of spot trading and get a $10 Point Card.

Achieve a $1000 spot trading volume and get a $40 Points Card.

The amount of spot trading surpasses $10000 and a $70 Point Card is awarded!

The Welcome Bonus is a great way to get started in the crypto world. With over 310 coins featured on the site, you can maximize your trading potential.