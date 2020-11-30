Huawei Adds Four BitTorrent Services to Its Flagship Devices

The world's largest telecommunications producer, Huawei, has partnered with BitTorrent (BTT), the decentralized data storage protocol under the umbrella of the Tron Foundation. Billions of smartphone users can now enjoy the performance of BitTorrent, BitTorrent Pro, µTorrent and µTorrent Pro.

Torrent safely on the go with Android devices by Huawei

According to a press release shared with U.Today, four BitTorrent (BTT) instruments—namely BitTorrent, BitTorrent Pro, µTorrent and µTorrent Pro—are listed on Huawei's AppGallery via Huawei Mobile Services.

This amazing upgrade is available for all users of the latest Huawei devices, i.e., Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro and P40 Plus smartphones.

The whole range of file-sharing options powered by the top distributed blockchain data network are now accessible from Huawei phones.

The BitTorrent protocol was added to the Tron Foundation's portfolio in 2018. Its native token, BTT, is now utilized as a backbone element of the entire BitTorrent X ecosystem tokenomics.

More bridges will be established

This release is an inaugural step in the cooperation between two high-tech giants, Tron Foundation and Huawei.

Justin Sun, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, stressed the crucial importance of this collaboration for all of his products:

This is another huge milestone for TRON and BitTorrent to be listed by one of the largest Android manufacturers in the world.

To expand this partnership further, Tron Foundation and its independent Singapore-based community, BitTorrent Asia, are planning to facilitate the creation and deployment of a new protocol. This protocol will integrate mobile applications from the Huawei ecosystem to Tron Network through BTT token.

This, in turn, will harness the potential of distributed computations provided by BitTorrent File System (BTFS), another element of BitTorrent X's multi-product ecosystem.