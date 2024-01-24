How to Buy Your First BTC With Card in 2024 With Paybis

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the Bitcoin (BTC) price more than doubled in the last 12 months, the cryptocurrency bull market is gaining momentum day by day. In Q1, 2023, three months before the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving, considering purchasing the first crypto might be a smart bet. Using credit cards and digital payment systems remain the most common entry-level ways to obtain crypto.

Buying BTC with card in 2024: What to know

In order to buy Bitcoin (BTC) with credit cards, customers of crypto-to-fiat conversion platforms should have a valid card with a sufficient balance, an authorized account and a Bitcoin (BTC) wallet: a pair of a public key (address) and a private key (known only to the user). The user transfers his/her money to either a platform or a peer (if a P2P service is used) and receives Bitcoin (BTC) in their wallet.

The platform acts like an intermediary: it prevents the buyer and seller from cheating on each other. Also, the platform might act as a counterparty on exchanges themselves.

While choosing a crypto-to-fiat conversion platform, customers should be aware of scammers in this segment. Please be sure not to forget to check the registration of a potential exchange service, its licenses, its legal status, exchange details (fees, time intervals, list of payment methods supported), reviews from customers, reputation and so on.

Users should avoid buying Bitcoin (BTC) on platforms that offer "discounts," zero conversion fees for fiat, as well as on services registered in shady jurisdictions or with a low number of reviews.

How to purchase BTC with Paybis: Step-by-step manual

Active since 2014, Paybis is a modern cryptocurrency service designed to purchase BTC and various Bitcoins with credit card, wire transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay and various other payment systems.

Paybis supports payments from accounts in certain jurisdictions — transfers from Skrill, Giropay, AstroPay and Neteller digital payment processors. With its on- and off-ramp, newcomers and professionals can seamlessly buy Bitcoin (BTC) with Euro, United States Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Great Britain Pound, Swiss Franc and plenty of other currencies.

In order to purchase cryptocurrency with Paybis, new users should create an account and validate it by undergoing KYC/AML checks.

Image via Paybis

Then, users are invited to set up the details of the transfer: payment method, currency, sum of exchange, target cryptocurrency. At this step, users can see all fees that are applicable — both Paybis fees and transaction fees of corresponding cryptocurrency networks.

Once details are set, the user should choose the wallet they would like to receive. On Paybis, verified users can utilize ready-made Bitcoin (BTC) wallets or request withdrawal to previously generated third-party addresses.

Image via Paybis

After confirming the transaction, the user sets payment details regarding credit cards. Literally, in a few clicks, the operation is finalized, and the user gets Bitcoin (BTC) deposited to the chosen address.

For the rest of cryptocurrencies, the procedure looks quite similar. To buy and transfer Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, for example, users should have an Ethereum (ETH) wallet. For TRC-20 tokens, a Tron wallet is required, and so on.

The history of all successful and pending transactions is demonstrated in the “Transactions” tab. “Sell crypto” mode allows users to exchange their Bitcoin (BTC) or altcoins for fiat currency. In order to choose the most profitable way to exchange crypto for fiat, users can check out the crypto price portal and calculator available on Paybis's upper right corner.

Paybis and its newbie-friendly instrument software has managed to gain attention among traders all over the world: with over $2 billion processed, the exchange received 4.2 out of 5 on TrustScore, with over 20,000 reviews published by real traders and investors.

100% regulatory compliance and advanced security

During nine years of operations, the platform accomplished global coverage of 180+ countries and 48 U.S. states. In the U.S. it is registered as a Money Service Business in the FinCEN Department of the Treasury under MSB registration number 31000224635628. In addition, Paybis proudly bears a VASP license to operate in the EU region in a fully compliant way. Despite draconian regulation on crypto, EU countries remain the most influential Web3 and cryptocurrency hubs globally.

In recent months, the Paybis team invested significant resources in tech development and compliance of its services. Namely, it successfully activated cutting-edge AI-backed anti-fraud software to prevent user assets from ending up in the wrong hands. Its strong and experienced compliance team is laser-focused on preserving security, along with 100+ dedicated specialists able to cover the sustainability of operations.