    XRP Becomes Collateral Asset on Major Crypto Lender

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    XRP owners can now borrow USDC on institutional lender Maple Finance
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 12:34
    XRP Becomes Collateral Asset on Major Crypto Lender
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Maple Finance, a major institutional cryptocurrency lender, shared details of a recently completed pioneering loan deal with the XRP crypto as a collateral. The seven-figure USDC loan contract was facilitated by the Digital Wealth Partners asset manager.

    XRP as collateral for USDC: Massive loan deal completed on Maple Finance

    The platform's first loan deal with the XRP cryptocurrency collateralized was completed by Maple Finance, an institutional-grade digital assets lender. Pledging the Ripple-linked large-cap coin, the client managed to obtain borrowed USDC, a Maple Finance statement said today, Jan. 18, 2025.

    Details of the deal were unveiled by Matthew Snider, CIO of Digital Wealth Partners, an asset management firm behind this deal. As shared by Snider on X, the exact amount of the loan was in the "seven-figure" zone and the entire procedure only took three business days:

    Excited to announce that Digital Wealth Partners facilitated a 7-figure loan with Maple Finance powered by XRP and USDC. In just 3 biz days, we turned client assets into actionable liquidity, driven by smart contract repayments and backed by institutional custody for increased security

    The loan deal was completed with the liquidity from Maple Finance's High Yield Secured Pool.

    Maple Finance representatives stated that this deal yet again showcased that XRP holders can seamlessly access tailored financing while lenders can benefit using new collateral at attractive Loan-to-Value (LTV) rates.

    The platform offers crypto-collateralized loans to accredited investors upon KYC checks. For other potential clients, Maple Finance offers DeFi services on the Syrup.fi protocol. Operations with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and USDC are available on both products.

    More opportunities for XRP in coming bull run

    XRP-backed loans in USDC open new avenues for liquidity management for institutions holding the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. In this bull cycle, analysts and insiders foresee more instruments to be unlocked for the XRP Army in both private and institutional segments of Web3.

    As covered by U.Today previously, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Austin King, who sold his company to Ripple six years ago, highlighted the potential of XRP for tokenization of RWAs and money transfers between banks.

    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 14:33
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Ripple's increasing bet on in-house custody solutions and cross-chain value transfer mechanisms demonstrates the firm's ambitions in the segment, King opined.

    As of press time, the XRP price is attempting to stay above $3 after hitting a seven-year high at $3.35 last week.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #Ripple News #DeFi News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

