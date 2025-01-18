XRP Becomes Collateral Asset on Major Crypto Lender

Advertisement

Maple Finance, a major institutional cryptocurrency lender, shared details of a recently completed pioneering loan deal with the XRP crypto as a collateral. The seven-figure USDC loan contract was facilitated by the Digital Wealth Partners asset manager.

XRP as collateral for USDC: Massive loan deal completed on Maple Finance

The platform's first loan deal with the XRP cryptocurrency collateralized was completed by Maple Finance, an institutional-grade digital assets lender. Pledging the Ripple-linked large-cap coin, the client managed to obtain borrowed USDC, a Maple Finance statement said today, Jan. 18, 2025.

Following $XRP collateral approval, Maple’s High Yield Secured Pool closed its first XRP backed USDC loan.



• Borrowers can now access tailored financing against XRP holdings

• Lenders benefit from new liquid collateral at attractive LTVs



Contact the Maple team for more info. pic.twitter.com/qUKYx1QS0N — Maple (@maplefinance) January 17, 2025

Details of the deal were unveiled by Matthew Snider, CIO of Digital Wealth Partners, an asset management firm behind this deal. As shared by Snider on X, the exact amount of the loan was in the "seven-figure" zone and the entire procedure only took three business days:

The loan deal was completed with the liquidity from Maple Finance's High Yield Secured Pool.

Maple Finance representatives stated that this deal yet again showcased that XRP holders can seamlessly access tailored financing while lenders can benefit using new collateral at attractive Loan-to-Value (LTV) rates.

The platform offers crypto-collateralized loans to accredited investors upon KYC checks. For other potential clients, Maple Finance offers DeFi services on the Syrup.fi protocol. Operations with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and USDC are available on both products.

More opportunities for XRP in coming bull run

XRP-backed loans in USDC open new avenues for liquidity management for institutions holding the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. In this bull cycle, analysts and insiders foresee more instruments to be unlocked for the XRP Army in both private and institutional segments of Web3.

As covered by U.Today previously, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Austin King, who sold his company to Ripple six years ago, highlighted the potential of XRP for tokenization of RWAs and money transfers between banks.

Ripple's increasing bet on in-house custody solutions and cross-chain value transfer mechanisms demonstrates the firm's ambitions in the segment, King opined.

As of press time, the XRP price is attempting to stay above $3 after hitting a seven-year high at $3.35 last week.