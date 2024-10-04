Advertisement
AD

    Hoskinson Explains Why Cardano Is Still "Number 1"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Charles Hoskinson insists that Cardano is still "number 1" despite ADA's underperformance
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 20:42
    Hoskinson Explains Why Cardano Is Still "Number 1"
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently took to the X social media network to confidently declare that the popular proof-of-stake blockchain is still "number 1." 

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson has explained it has a significant edge in decentralized governance over other blockchain projects. 

    Moreover, he has teased other "amazing" items on the Cardano roadmap that will further set the blockchain apart from its competitors. 

    HOT Stories
    Hoskinson Explains Why Cardano Is Still "Number 1"
    SEC Will Likely Win Against Ripple if This Happens
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues One-Word Verdict for Bitcoin
    Coinbase Might Delist These Stablecoins, Here's Reason

    The recent post comes after Hoskinson highlighted some innovation on Cardano earlier this week. These include Ouroboros, Cardano's consensus mechanism, a self-healing network stack, native asset standards, Hydra, Mithril, and other developments. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Drop: Community Speaks Out
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 13:40
    Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Drop: Community Speaks Out
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
      

    As reported by U.Today, Cardano recently successfully launched the Chang hard fork, which initiated the implementation of decentralized governance. 

    However, despite some of its technical milestones, ADA, Cardano's native token, struggled to remain in the CoinGecko top 10, ceding ground to some other projects. ADA is currently in 12th place with a valuation of roughly $12.5 billion.   

    Some community members complained about significant losses in response to Hoskinson's most recent comment. 

    The Cardano founder, however, has repeatedly dismissed the importance of short-term price action, choosing to focus on the long-term prospects of the Ethereum competitor.      

    Earlier this year, the Cardano founder attracted some backlash after predicting that Bitcoin was not going to survive. This week, Hoskinson took a jab at the community behind the largest cryptocurrency, accusing of its members of worshiping MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor for simply borrowing money in order to buy Bitcoin.   

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 19:24
    SEC Will Likely Win Against Ripple if This Happens
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 16:00
    Bitwise Files for Another Bitcoin ETF Product: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Hoskinson Explains Why Cardano Is Still "Number 1"
    SEC Will Likely Win Against Ripple if This Happens
    Bitwise Files for Another Bitcoin ETF Product: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD