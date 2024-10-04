Hoskinson Explains Why Cardano Is Still "Number 1"

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently took to the X social media network to confidently declare that the popular proof-of-stake blockchain is still "number 1."

Hoskinson has explained it has a significant edge in decentralized governance over other blockchain projects.

Moreover, he has teased other "amazing" items on the Cardano roadmap that will further set the blockchain apart from its competitors.

The recent post comes after Hoskinson highlighted some innovation on Cardano earlier this week. These include Ouroboros, Cardano's consensus mechanism, a self-healing network stack, native asset standards, Hydra, Mithril, and other developments.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano recently successfully launched the Chang hard fork, which initiated the implementation of decentralized governance.

However, despite some of its technical milestones, ADA, Cardano's native token, struggled to remain in the CoinGecko top 10, ceding ground to some other projects. ADA is currently in 12th place with a valuation of roughly $12.5 billion.

Some community members complained about significant losses in response to Hoskinson's most recent comment.

The Cardano founder, however, has repeatedly dismissed the importance of short-term price action, choosing to focus on the long-term prospects of the Ethereum competitor.

Earlier this year, the Cardano founder attracted some backlash after predicting that Bitcoin was not going to survive. This week, Hoskinson took a jab at the community behind the largest cryptocurrency, accusing of its members of worshiping MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor for simply borrowing money in order to buy Bitcoin.