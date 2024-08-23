Cardano's Chang Hard Fork Suddenly Postponed. Here's Why

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken to X to announce that the blockchain's much-anticipated Chang hard fork is getting postponed.

Hoskinson claims that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volumes, and some other centralized exchanges are the reason behind the delay. "It looks like Binance and a few others need more time to get their houses in order, so the rocket is going to wait on the pad, another epoch for the weather to get better," he added.

The hard fork is now expected to go live in September, according to the Cardano founder.

At the same time, Hoskinson has stressed that "nothing" is going to prevent Cardano from transitioning to Voltaire. "Nothing is going to stop the upgrade to Voltaire. We have an elected government that has to take power. The rocket isn't leaving the pad. We just have to wait for the weather to clear," he said in a follow-up social media post.

As reported by U.Today , Chang was supposed to go live on Aug. 27. The tentative date was revealed by the Input Output team roughly a week after more than 70% of Cardano's stake pool operators (SPOs) upgraded to Node Version 9.1.0.

The launch of Chang was previously delayed due to the Cardano network facing a DDoS attack in late June.

The much-awaited hard fork is a technical part of Cardano's Volaire era, which is focused on enabling fully decentralized community governance.