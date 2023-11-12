Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shytoshi Kusama, mysterious leader behind Shiba Inu, confidently declared project's readiness to seize opportunities in upcoming bull market
Sun, 11/12/2023 - 09:54
Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic figurehead of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project, has recently signaled the community's readiness to capitalize on the anticipated bull market. "I don't think we will miss it," he stated.

Through discussions on the Telegram platform, Kusama conveyed a message of resilience and forward momentum.

Kusama's vision for SHIB

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price recently surpassed the $37,000 level. The rally is bolstered by factors like historically low supply levels and potential regulatory advancements, which could amplify its gains. Optimism for imminent spot ETF approval is setting the stage for a potentially exciting period for investors.

Kusama has articulated a clear vision for the project's trajectory in the face of a potential market upswing, reassuring SHIB holders that preparations are well in hand to leverage the positive market conditions. "We are on schedule to complete our work in it. But only with your help," Kusama stressed.

Advertisement

Related
Ripple CEO Very Optimistic About Future of Crypto Space and Tokenization

SHIB is so far struggling to compete with other altcoins during the upcoming rally. The leading meme coin is down 2.5%, which makes it the worst-performing coin of the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Competition and utility

Addressing the competitive nature of the market, Kusama maintained a positive stance on the project standing, "I think we have to keep introducing amazing products so we gain utility." This utility, according to Kusama, is fundamental to Shiba Inu's success in a bullish market.

Kusama also touched upon the strategic initiatives involving Shibarium, Shiba Inu's struggling Layer-2 solution, and centralized exchanges (CEXs). "We are in discussion with some new friends," Kusama revealed.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Weekly Burn Rate Jumps as Shiba Inu Hits Network Milestone
2023/11/12 09:53
SHIB Weekly Burn Rate Jumps as Shiba Inu Hits Network Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars 10% as It Targets Higher Increase
2023/11/12 09:53
Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars 10% as It Targets Higher Increase
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Send Crypto to Gmail Account: New ZK Tech Revealed
2023/11/12 09:53
Send Crypto to Gmail Account: New ZK Tech Revealed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD