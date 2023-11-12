Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market

Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic figurehead of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project, has recently signaled the community's readiness to capitalize on the anticipated bull market. "I don't think we will miss it," he stated.

Through discussions on the Telegram platform, Kusama conveyed a message of resilience and forward momentum.

Kusama's vision for SHIB

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price recently surpassed the $37,000 level. The rally is bolstered by factors like historically low supply levels and potential regulatory advancements, which could amplify its gains. Optimism for imminent spot ETF approval is setting the stage for a potentially exciting period for investors.

Kusama has articulated a clear vision for the project's trajectory in the face of a potential market upswing, reassuring SHIB holders that preparations are well in hand to leverage the positive market conditions. "We are on schedule to complete our work in it. But only with your help," Kusama stressed.

SHIB is so far struggling to compete with other altcoins during the upcoming rally. The leading meme coin is down 2.5%, which makes it the worst-performing coin of the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Competition and utility

Addressing the competitive nature of the market, Kusama maintained a positive stance on the project standing, "I think we have to keep introducing amazing products so we gain utility." This utility, according to Kusama, is fundamental to Shiba Inu's success in a bullish market.

Kusama also touched upon the strategic initiatives involving Shibarium, Shiba Inu's struggling Layer-2 solution, and centralized exchanges (CEXs). "We are in discussion with some new friends," Kusama revealed.