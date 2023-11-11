Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

This Largest AI Crypto Adds 13% in 24 Hours

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Fetch.AI (FET), one of most popular AI cryptocurrencies, yet again outperforms digital asset market
Sat, 11/11/2023 - 13:31
This Largest AI Crypto Adds 13% in 24 Hours
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fetch.AI (FET), the second largest AI cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is surging as the protocol's wallet achieves new interoperability milestones within both Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystems. Also, the FET community is excited by a major sponsorship announcement.

Fetch.AI (FET) price soars to levels unseen since February

Today, on Nov. 11, 2023, the price of FET, the core native cryptocurrency of Fetch.AI, a platform for artificial intelligence and machine learning, added more than 10% in just 12 hours. It set a local high over $0.45 on major spot exchanges, as per CoinMarketCap's data.

Fetch.AI (FET) price jumps by over 10%
Image by CoinMarketCap

This upsurge expanded the impressive FET price rally: The asset more than doubled in the last 30 days. The last time it was changing hands over $0.45 was in early February 2023.

Besides the overall positive sentiment of the crypto market, the Fetch.AI (FET) price rally might have been catalyzed by the release of Fetch.ai Wallet 0.17, which introduced new interoperability and wallet customization opportunities.

Advertisement

Namely, the wallet now supports the native bridge by Axelar (AXL) for seamless value logistics between a variety of Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem blockchains.

Moreover, its customers can now customize RPC endpoints and connect Fetch.ai Wallet to certain networks manually. This allows crypto holders to interact with novel EVM blockchains in mainnets and testnets.

Fetch.AI (FET) becomes Gold Sponsor of major AI sphere event

Last but not least, the Fetch.ai Wallet 0.17 release introduced an intelligence gas calculation module. With its instruments, traders can now consider gas costs to make more efficient decisions on swaps, liquidity providing and so on.

Besides major tech releases, the team of Fetch.AI (FET) also secured the Gold Partner status at the upcoming AI Summit New York.

The event is set to happen Dec. 6-7 at Javits Center.

In the last 24 hours, the net capitalization of the AI cryptocurrencies segment added 10.6%, as per CoinGecko data. The aggregated valuation of AI cryptos now exceeds $3.89 billion in equivalent.

#Fetch.AI #AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $40,000 as It Heads for Fourth Green Week in Row
2023/11/11 13:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $40,000 as It Heads for Fourth Green Week in Row
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Triggers 627% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price Jumps
2023/11/11 13:30
Shiba Inu Triggers 627% On-Chain Spike as SHIB Price Jumps
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Millions of XRP Sent to Coinbase by Unknown Whale as Price Rises 6%
2023/11/11 13:30
Millions of XRP Sent to Coinbase by Unknown Whale as Price Rises 6%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD