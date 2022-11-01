Here's Who Still Pushes Ethereum's Price Upward

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 08:10
article image
Arman Shirinyan
It is no coincidence that Ethereum is rallying upward with such high confidence
Here's Who Still Pushes Ethereum's Price Upward
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The active accumulation of Ethereum continues, as the top 10 largest nonexchange addresses have been actively accumulating more ETH leading up to September's merge. The biggest addresses added 6.7% to their existing holdings, which explains why the Ether rally is still going strong.

The 20% rally that originated on Oct. 25 has decelerated significantly, and the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market is now moving downward. However, it is too early to say that the uptrend for Ethereum is over.

Ethereum still has not lost at least 30% of what it has gained in the recent rally. The lack of selling pressure still leaves the possibility for yet another spike upward. Despite being heavily overbought, a short-term correction will most likely put Ethereum back in its "normal" state, which could become a signal for the continuation of the rally.

Why does accumulation matter?

Without the proper accumulation ahead of a run upward, assets will not have the support of large investors; hence, they will be hit with severe selling pressure, which most often leads to a reversal.

Related
Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations

During accumulation, retail holders tend to sell their assets to whales who are usually long-term investors who do not sell their holdings at the beginning of a rally. In contrast to retail traders who tend to aim for the fastest and smallest profit, selling whale addresses only appear around local and cycle tops.

Recently, the activity of Justin Sun's wallet has been actively discussed in the crypto community, as Tron's former CEO executed a perfect trading and risk management strategy by gradually selling his holdings at the upper border of the cycle. Sun's behavior was replicated by most whale-tier addresses and matched the activity of large investors on-chain.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Elon Musk Might Be Hinting at Coming DOGE Integration on Twitter
11/01/2022 - 09:39
Elon Musk Might Be Hinting at Coming DOGE Integration on Twitter
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger
11/01/2022 - 09:15
Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Ledger Now Supports NFTs
11/01/2022 - 09:04
XRP Ledger Now Supports NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya